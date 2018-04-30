Crowd Shoots Video As 8 Young Men Molest A Minor Girl In Bihar

What are we becoming? This can’t be the India where we want our girls to grow up. In a shameful incident, eight men molested a minor girl, dragged her, and ripped off her clothes in Bihar’s Jehanabad, whilst people around were busy capturing it in a video rather than helping.

The shameful behavior came to notice when the disturbing video, captured by another youth present there, went viral on social media. The police arrested four persons involved in the molestation of the 14-year-old girl on Monday.

“Faces of two people have been matched with people in the video and other two were making the clip. Other four to five people have been named by them,” said Nayyar Hasnain Khan, Patna Zonal IG.

Most of the attackers are teenagers. “The FIR has been lodged against eight unknown people, including the motorcycle owner, on the basis of the written statement of police inspector Shyamsundar Singh of the city police station. The accused are being searched on the basis of the video,” said Jehanabad’s superintendent of police Manish Kumar.

The disgusting incident took place on Saturday in Chaura area of Jehanabad and came under Police’s notice during their routine monitoring of social media, where they found the video. “We gathered the information about the incident on Sunday morning and identified the youths involved in the incident,” said one of the police officers. “It was also noticed that a youth was making a video of the incident. At the place of occurrence, a motorcycle was also there. Police have identified the owner of the motorcycle. A youth has been detained in this case,” he added.

H/T: Hindustan Times

Image used for representational purpose