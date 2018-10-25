Crimes Committed In Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Are Shocking, Horrible And Scary: SC

In Muzaffarpur Shelter home, over 30 girls were allegedly sexually abused by the owner Brijesh Thakur. The abuse came to light after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences conducted a social audit and submitted it to the social welfare department of the Bihar government. An FIR was filed against 11 people associated with the shelter home which included many of its women employees.



The Supreme Court said that the CBI investigation in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case reveals that the crimes committed there were “shocking, horrible and scary.” The court also noted that as Thakur is highly influential, he needs to be moved out of Bihar jail to another state.

“CBI has made serious allegations against Thakur. We have also noted the influence wielded by him. In view of the serious nature of allegations made against him, it’s not appropriate for him to be lodged in any jail in Bihar,” the court said.

