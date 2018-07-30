Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Hits Half-Century In Women’s T-20, Sets World Record

The ongoing T-20 series of the Women’s Cricket Super League being held in England has introduced us to our country’s new batting star. After scoring 52 runs in just 19 balls, cricketer Smriti Mandhana has become the fastest T20 half century-maker.

Last Sunday, while batting for her team ‘Western Storm,’ she scored an 18-ball half century which is now the quickest in the world. This record was earlier created by New Zealand’s Sophie Devine who scored her 18-ball-50 against India in Bangalore in July 2015.

Smriti’s team went on to score 85/2 in their six overs. The opposition, ‘Loughborough Lightning,’ could manage only 67/0 in their six overs and hence, lost the match by 18 runs. During the match, Smriti hit five fours and four sixes in her innings comprising 19 deliveries.

The 22-year-old, who’s also the vice-captain of her team that’s led by Heather Knight, said she enjoyed her pairing with Knight. “I’ve always played against her [Knight], so playing alongside her was fun,” she remarked during a recent interview.

