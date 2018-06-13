Cricketer Poonam Yadav Bags Third Spot In ICC Women’s T20I Rankings

India leg-spinner Poonam Yadav claimed her career-best spot after climbing up two places in the latest ICC Women’s T20I rankings for bowlers. She now stands in the third spot behind Australian pacer Megan Schutt and New Zealand off-spinner Leigh Kasperek.

She recently finished Women’s Asia T20 Cup with seven wickets in six games and attained her career-best figures of four off nine runs in the finals of the cup, which India went on to lose by three wickets against Bangladesh. She picked up seven wickets at an average of 9.14.

In the ICC T20I rankings for batswomen, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur climbed one place to attain the seventh spot after she was named the player of the series for amassing 215 runs in six games in the Asia Cup.

Congratulations, Poonam and Harmanpreet!