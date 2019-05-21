Covering The 72nd Cannes Film Festival, Journalist Anupama Chopra On What Makes It Both ‘Crazy’ And ‘Fun’

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival for the 2019 has seen many cinematic gems and the biggest and most renowned names in the world gracing it with their presence. Author, journalist and film critic Anupama Chopra has been interviewing prominent personalities at the festival.

Of the official selection of films at the festival, Anupama’s favorites are Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Pain and Glory, The Climb and Diego Maradona. For her, Cannes has always been “too much to do and too little time because there are hundreds of movies”.

“Then there are amazing movies in the Official Selection that you need to watch, there are meetings that you have to take, there are parties that you need to go to; it’s never settling down. I leave on May 22, and I’m sure that I’ll be doing something or the other till the day I leave. I think it only settles down on literally the last day of the festival, which is May 25, when many people have already left. Otherwise, there are 30,000 people, including 4,000 journalists—so you can imagine how crazy it is,” she said.

“I’ve not consistently been coming every year, but I first came here 20 years ago in 1999. My aim is to try and watch at least two movies a day, and then do the rest of my work. I’m basically covering the festival for digital and print platforms as well as for television. My life is, as you can imagine, fairly complicated right now, but it’s great fun!” she added.

H/T: Vogue