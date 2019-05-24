Covering A Distance Of 5km In 2 Hours, This 5 Y.O. Swimmer Is Proof That Talent Has No Age Barrier

Ever heard of a five-year-old swimming across a distance of 5 km in a span of two hours? Sounds impossible, now does it? Chennai M Lohita Sarakshi, 5, achieved the impossible when she swam from Foreshore Estate to Kannagi Statue on Wednesday. Studying in the second grade, Lohita completed the distance at 8:37 am.

“She was too thin to attempt such a feat and I was worried. But it was her will power and inspiration from her father, who had won numerous medals in swimming competition that, got her through this,” her mother Vidya said.

Currently working at Seven Wells Police Station, her father, Mahimaidoss, is a professional swimmer himself and had been taking his daughter to the swimming pool since she could barely stand.

“She has won competitions in Theni and even achieved a record winning two gold and two silver medals. She wants to take up swimming as a career,” shared her mother.

Apart from the big crowd waiting to congratulate Lohita, DGP Sylendra Babu was also present there and remarked on her excellent swimming skills. “What she had done is no mean feat,” he said.

H/T: SheThePeople.tv