Couturier Sunaina Khera Shares Ways To Look Effortlessly Chic This Diwali

This Diwali we are vouching for practical fashion, that lets us stay functional while ensuring that we look super glam. Style and comfort together! You ask how?

Here are some style and beauty tips by couturier Sunaina Khera to keep it effortlessly chic this Diwali, as shared by Hindustan Times:

Glam up the traditional look

If you looking for ways to jazz up the traditional then fusion is the way to go this festive season. Fun, easy, and breezy it is a must try style for everyone. “Fusion silhouettes are the current talk of the town, experiment and have fun with the trend in your own way – the possibilities are endless,” says Khera.

Go simply elegant

Nothing soothes the eyes like pastels. Khera agrees as she says, “I believe that simplicity exudes elegance and luxury. A gorgeous jewel toned or pastel lehenga with light embroidered work could work wonders for all those festive parties around town.”

Beauty in minimalism

Hear it, ladies, when the couturier says, “Less is more! Keep your accessories at a minimal. A statement choker or earrings by itself could add oodles of oomph to any look.”

Don’t miss out on the latest fashion trends

The right makeup can work wonders with your look. Like Khera says,” A glossy lip with a muted eyeshadow works great for a pastel outfit, while a nude look with a matte lip will let the reds and bolder coloured outfits stand out. You can always enhance the eyes with a smokey look.”

Experiment with the hair

“Experiment with fresh hairstyles by opting for a French braid over a traditional bun. Adding tiny flowers to the braid simply enhances the beauty of it. Loose waves can add that certain glam factor to any look.”

H/T: Hindustan Times