Court Says Vinta Nanda May Have Filed Complaint Of Rape Against Alok Nath To Falsely Implicate Him

After the #MeToo movement finally hit India last year, many known and popular names were called out by women as sexual abusers and harassers and one such name was actor Alok Nath. Writer-director Vinta Nanda alleged that Alok Nath had raped her 20 years ago and filed a complaint against him, following which the Mumbai police charged him with rape. But now the Dindoshi sessions court has said that the actor may have been falsely implicated.

The court said that maybe writer-director Vinta Nanda delayed filing a complaint of rape for “her own benefit” and this Nath was granted anticipatory bail on Saturday.

Nath and Nanda had worked together in a TV serial ‘Tara’. Nanda had disclosed that Nath would come for shootings “in a drunken state” and even abused the lead actress of the show once. Following his activities, Nanda removed him from the serial, after which “he (Nath) started harassing her by coming to her house” while “under the influence of liquor.” He raped her in 1998, after he brought her home from a party.

As per Nath’s lawyers, Nanda’s complaint was “inspired by the complainant’s personal vendetta towards him” or was because of the “unrequited and unreciprocated love she had for him”.

Judge SS Oza noted that the complainant, Nanda “remember(ed) the entire incident but she did not remember the date and month of the incident. In view of all these facts, the possibility cannot be ruled out that (Nath) has falsely been enroped in the crime”. The court also noted that “promptness in lodging the FIR is an assurance regarding the truth of informant’s version”.

“If there is a delay in lodging the FIR, it loses the advantage of spontaneity, danger creeps in of the introduction of colored version, exaggerated account or concocted story as a result of a large number of consultations/deliberation (sic),” said the court order.

In her defense, Nanda said that the reason behind her not filing a complaint against Alok Nath in 1998 was the fact that he held more power in the show business than Nanda, who was advised to not approach the police against him.

