Mihai Barbu and Oana Leulescu traveled across 41 countries in Europe with their son Vladimir in 2015 to show him the world. They covered 28,000 km in four months on their Ural Ranger, complete with a sidecar, that they named Zair.

The adventurous family has yet again covered a huge distance on Zair. They rode from Romania to Mongolia through 12 countries, covering 26,000 km in four months with their six-year-old.

Mihai told Bored Panda, “After our previous trips around Europe and to the Caucasus, we decided to try something else, so we traveled to Mongolia, on a four-month, 26.000kms trip in our sidecar motorcycle, through 12 countries.”

Check out the breathtaking pictures from their trip which will make travel a priority in your 2018 resolution list.

The Family

Pamir Highway, Tajikistan

Mongolia

Vladimir, Jumping The Sand Dunes Of Elsen Tasarkhai, Mongolia

Their First Night In Mongolia With A Local Family

Their Visit To The Ural Motorcycle Factory In Irbit, Russia, For A Complete Service Of Their Bike

Roads Of Mongolia

The Wakhan Corridor, Near Ishkashim, In Tajikistan

Last Night Of Camping In Iran, By The Caspian Sea

The Registan, Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Ak-Baytal Pass In The Pamir Mountains, 4.655 M, Tajikistan

Song Kul Lake, Kyrgyzstan

The Wakhan Corridor In Tajikistan, 4.000 Meters Altitude

Lunch Brake By The Side Of The Road, In Uzbekistan

First Night Of Camping, On A Beach By The Black Sea, In Bulgaria

Mihai Barbu is a photographer and the son of the famous Romanian cartoonist Ion Barbu.

