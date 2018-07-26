Country’s First Hotel Run By Women For Women Is Set To Open In Kerala

Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) wants to make travelling solo easier and safer for women. The board, run by the state, is set to open country’s first-ever hotel by women and for women.

The hotel named ‘Hostess’ aims to build women-only floors and woman-specific rooms with enhanced security and safety features in the hotels for aiding the independent woman traveller.

The hotel will come up within six months, on the 10-storeyed premises of KTDC complex at the main bus station adjacent to the Central Railway Station at Thampanoor.

The 5,000-sqft area will house 22 air-conditioned rooms, and the two dormitories will have 22 beds in addition to the kitchen and other facilities as in a three-star hotel. The dormitories are aimed for the techies and those coming for interviews, meetings, and seminars through KSRTC and trains for a short stay.

“This is the first of the type in the country. It will be a technology-driven hotel with state-of-the-art security and safety features for women with women-only staff manning all the services. The KTDC has experienced women personnel on the rolls to run the hotel,” Rahul R., Managing Director of the KTDC, told The Hindu.

Technology-driven check-ins and check-outs, laundry service, complimentary breakfast, microwave oven, and fitness centre will be included in the hotel. The rooms will be charged ₹1,500 and the dormitory facility ₹500 for five hours.

The KTDC has taken the second floor on a 30-year-lease from the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC) that executed the terminal complex for the KSRTC.

The ‘Hostess’ would cost ₹ 1 crore and would be completed by year-end, said Mr. Rahul, MD of KTDFC.

The KTDC, which owned the largest chain of hotels and resorts in the public sector, had plans for setting up more hotels of the ‘Hostess’ kind in other cities depending on the success of the maiden venture, he added.

H/T: The Hindu

