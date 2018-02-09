Costume Designer Theia Tekchandaney Shares Inspiration Behind Sonam Kapoor’s Look In ‘Padman’

Padman hits the silver screens today and has already garnered attention be it the theme of menstrual hygiene it is based on, or the #PadManChallenge on social media. Another talking point of the film is the subtly arranged de-glamorised look of Sonam Kapoor by stylist and costume designer Theia Tekchandaney. How about some behind-the-scenes intel?

Sonam’s character in the film is that of a final year management student from Delhi, who graduates through the course of the film and is also a tabla player. In a recent interview with Vogue, Theia Tekchandaney talks about how she went about preparing the look of the character in the film keeping in mind the aforementioned characteristics.

“Since Sonam’s character in Padman is working at the grass root level in the movie, there needed to be a hint of conservatism in her ensembles, but we did not want it to be boring. So we chose an in-between path with her ensembles—we turned to Indian fabrics and designs but stayed away from typically traditional outfits like salwar kurtas,” she said.

“She needed to be approachable as per the storyline, so we married comfort with practicality in all her outfits. For instance, we initially put her in sneakers but realized that the process of taking them off every time she visited the villagers in their homes would become tedious for her character. So we then changed her footwear to basic leather chappals,” she further added.

Theia was not alone in getting together the look for Sonam as she worked with a host of designers rooted in an Indian sensibility. Individualistic combinations were then created by mixing and matching these styles.

“Maku by Shantanu Das and Aneeth Arora of Péro allowed us to dip into their archives to choose the looks that worked best for us. Anavila customized linen kurta shirts with minimal detailing and stoles for the movie while Grassroot by Anita Dongre created shibori stoles and a beautiful chikan kurta. We used Eká’s winter collection for the sequence in the United States, though the scene did not make the final cut. Sanjay Garg designed an aqua chanderi sari for one of the key scenes in the movie where Akshay Kumar’s character visits the UN, accompanied by Sonam,” she said.

Wow, right? Also, Sonam as a fashion diva herself, added some uniqueness to her look as well. “Sonam made small additions to her look. Giving her characters glasses and a backpack were her ideas,” Theia said.

On being asked what she finds as her favorite look she designed in the film, Theia said, “The second time Sonam visits the village, she is wearing an orange Péro kurti that is actually mine. We teamed this with a Vrisa by Rahul n Shikha stole, jeans and a burlap backpack. The scene is very significant, as Sonam comes in and takes the storyline forward. She enters the picture as a ray of hope, and we wanted that metaphorical brightness she brings to translate on screen visually as well. We really thought this look through, and it ultimately came together beautifully.”

Well, what is there in store for Padman at the box office is left to be seen but we can surely give Sonam’s look a five star!

H/T: Vogue