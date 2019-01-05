Costume Designer Neeta Lulla On How She Added Authenticity To Kangana Ranaut’s Multiple Looks In Manikarnika

Last we saw Neeta Lulla’s wowing us with her awe-inspiring costume designs, it was in Jodha Akbar. She has won countless awards and an abundance of praise for her designed costumes, especially for historical films and costume dramas. And now she is back again, to mesmerize us with her creativity in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, starring Kangana Ranaut.

Hailed as the ‘Czarina of Indian Fashion’, Neeta has done extensive research along with her team for two months before creating the costumes and did four months of trials and tests. “I had been approached by two other production houses for the subject earlier,” Lulla said. “One was being helmed by Sushmita Sen, and the other I do not quite recollect. So I was not new to the subject. But when I was approached by the production team for Manikarnika, I began to work with a fresh perspective.”



“There are plenty of visual references and historical documents that give us an idea of the queen – what she looked like and how she dressed,” Lulla added. “There are paintings, illustrations, and fabric samples that give you a fair idea of the royal attire of that era. I also worked around the script, which takes you through the different stages of the queen’s life.”



Even after all her pre-planning, creating the costumes for a warrior queen proved to be a challenge. But what paid off was Lulla’s prior experience in designing costumes for other period drama films. She kept in mind that her designs should complement the different phases of Laxmibai or Manikarnika’s life. Using only natural dyes on handspun fabric and plenty of khadi, she chose more muted shades of beige and ivory for the latter part of the film, which reflects the turmoil Laxmibai was going through. Rich reds, oranges, and greens mark the period of joy and prosperity in her life.



“I had the task of capturing the different moods of the character, but also giving a definition to her character,” Lulla said. She even hand-stitched the armor and vest that Ranaut will be seen wearing in one of the war sequences.

As for the jewelry that Laxmibai used to wear, Lulla has worked with Amrapali to design the signature look of the lead character.

“I have always believed in creating a look that bears my signature while being mindful about the detailing and the authenticity,” Lulla said. “I enjoy the process.”

H/T: Scroll.in