Contesting Elections, Vaishali Yede Plans To Ban Liquor Which Is Leading To Increased Farmer Suicide

A farmer’s widow, Vaishali Yede, 28, hails from Rajur village of Kalam tehsil in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, a district which was once known for its cotton production, but later became infamous for the increased number of farmer suicides.

Standing as the first farm widow, to contest general elections as a candidate for Prahaar Janshakti Party (PJP) led by Bacchu Kadu, an independent MLA from Achalpur Assembly constituency, which is a part of the Amravati Lok Sabha constituency, Yede aims to address the issue of farmer suicides. “I am not here for politics. I chose to contest the elections only when I came to know that more than four lakh farmers have committed suicide in the country. I am on a mission, which can’t be accomplished without your support,” she says.

It was within two years of their marriage, when Yede’s husband, Sudhakar, committed suicide by consuming poison after getting too drunk in October 2011, over the inability to repay farm loan as a result of crop failure.

An anganwadi worker, Yede completed SSC before her marriage and it was only last year that she even completed HSC to get a job.

For her, the most important issue to address is to put a ban on the sale of liquor, which has been the cause of increased farmer suicide cases. “I will ban liquor in the region as farmers get the courage to end their lives only when they are drunk,” she says. “I would have saved him (her husband) if I wasn’t at my parents’ home that day.”

Belonging to Kunbi community, Yede is contesting elections against two senior politicians – Bhavana Gawali, two-term sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from Shiv Sena, and Congress leader Manikrao Thakre, both from the Kunbi community.

