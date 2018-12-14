Contemporary Artist Subodh Gupta Accused Of Sexual Harassment In An Anonymous Post

India’s leading contemporary artist Subodh Gupta has been accused of sexual harassment in a post from an anonymous account on Instagram.

Described as ‘Delhi’s Dame Hirst’, Subodh is known for his massive installations that incorporate stainless steel utensils and everyday Indian objects.

Yesterday, Subodh was accused of sexual harassment in a #MeToo allegation that surfaced on Instagram by an anonymous account @herdsceneand. The post seemingly includes testimony from Gupta’s female assistants.

The allegations claim that Gupta dismissed an assistant who rejected his advances as being “too young and inexperienced,” and unable to discharge her professional duties.

Denying the allegations, Gupta shared with Firstpost, “I deny the anonymous allegations made on the Instagram account in their entirety; I have never behaved in an inappropriate manner with any individual who worked with me and several of my former assistants can attest to this. These allegations are entirely false and fabricated.”

Hauser & Wirth that represents Gupta internationally told ART news, “We have been made aware of the statements being made about Subodh Gupta’s behaviour towards women and are deeply troubled by them. Hauser & Wirth upholds the highest standards of mutual respect and maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward all forms of harassment and discrimination, including sexual harassment.”

Art critic Rosalyn D’Mello said she had heard of all the incidents mentioned in the @herdsceneand post in September 2017.

“In the last few days in Kochi [at the Biennale], I’ve been privy to many conversations that have been dismissive of #herdandscene. I, too, have had some issues with the tone, but have found it very empowering as a platform through which one can at least talk about situations of abuse and sexual misconduct in the art world,” D’Mello wrote on Facebook.

“I read on #herdandscene about the allegations against Subodh Gupta. My first fear was that the art world was going to be dismissive of it once again because by dissing the site so much, many had seemed to find a convenient way to de-legitimise its testimonies. I am writing this here to bear witness.”

“I know it will come at a huge personal cost and may directly impact my livelihood as an art writer. Since September, I learned about almost all the instances mentioned in the #herdandscene testimony. I could not speak about it because they were not my truths to tell, and I was told them in confidence, and the survivors didn’t feel ready to come out. I will write more about this later. But if it helps anyone, I want to state that the post pertaining to Subodh is not ‘made up’ or isn’t ‘revenge’ or isn’t ‘attention-seeking’. They are true. They happened. Unless you choose not to believe them. That’s your prerogative,” read her post.

H/T: FirstPost