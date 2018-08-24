Constantly At War With Fibromyalgia, Arushi Lohiya On How She Manages A Full-Time Marketing Consultant Job

“With a background in marketing and branding, I work as an independent consultant. I spend most of my time in doing the consulting work for a digital marketing and web development company that is based out of California, with an offshore office in New Delhi. I work remotely, from my own sweet bed. All our clients are based out of the USA, which means distant meetings, and that works perfectly for me. Video calling has been my savior – It lets me put on my intellectual hat in front of the clients and colleagues even though I am lying down in pain.”

Twenty-nine-year-old Arushi Lohiya writes on her personal blog, ‘Photosynthesis’, about how she manages her professional life while constantly struggling with fibromyalgia, which she refers to as the ‘Monster F’.

Monster it certainly is, but what is it exactly! A painful musculoskeletal disease, Fibromylagia is characterized by widespread muscle pain, oversensitivity to common pain, extreme fatigue and sleep, mood and memory problems. It is the same condition that Lady Gaga is living with, about which she posted on her Twitter last year, and also announced her then upcoming documentary on Netflix, “Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two’. In which she talked about her condition in order to create awareness about Fibromyalgia.

When we first had an interaction with Arushi, In 2017, she’d told us about she cannot even stand comfortably for more than 15 mins or 30 mins at a stretch. And of the five years that she’s been dealing with the condition, she hasn’t sat, because it all started with her right hip. “Even doctors say that amongst all patients with Fibromyalgia, they have observed this condition only with me. So, either I can lie down on my stomach or I can stand.” According to the National Fibromyalgia Association, an estimated 3% to 6% of the world’s population suffers from the condition which is roughly about 450 million people.

Born and brought up in Jaipur, Arushi has always been passionate about sports and fascinated by the work culture. A focus-driven individual, Arushi was only 17, in class XI, when she did her first internship at Genpact! After twelfth, she went to the U.S. to study Marketing and HR, and there she did another internship with Coca-Cola.

Talking about her professional inclinations, she had shared with us, “After my graduation, I had applied for the post of Product Manager in Google. Their interview process is really rigorous and grueling. After 10 various rounds of such interviews, I was amongst the last two candidates shortlisted for the post. However, I didn’t have the green card and the other person had, so, the job went to him. Ah, that would have completely changed my life.”

Unaware of what life had in store, Arushi came to India and joined ESPN’s marketing department. “I combined my two passions, Marketing, and Sports, and it never felt like work. I was managing the marketing for various events like FIFA World Cup, ICC World, Cup, etc., in India.”

After Arushi got diagnosed with Fibromyalgia, and after having stayed at home for two years, she gradually started taking things under her control, and her family supported and helped her set up her own firm. Read on to find what this warrior has to say about maintaining the work-and-life affected by Monster F-balance:

Fibromyalgia sucks! Getting through the basic routine with fibromyalgia (and that too with my kind of peculiar fibromyalgia that no doctor has heard of) is also a task in itself, and I have chosen a job that needs me to work 12-hours a day.

My timings are terrible, some days I work 10 to 16 hours.. haha. Welcome to the startup land! I work in the night on projects that involve the USA clients, and do my Indian consultation work in the day.. so well my sleep schedule has gone for a toss and because of it being so erratic I sometimes barely get any sleep. But guess what, fibromyalgia anyway barely lets me sleep! Monster F makes sure that I get up every few hours in pain, needing to tie and untie my crepe bandages.. so might as well do something productive, might as well be working with fibromyalgia!

Now comes the topic of typing, of emails, of making presentations, and of working with obnoxious excel sheets laden with numbers. Well thank you, Technology! I voice type and send audio recordings. I send my screen recordings with my notes on it, And I have a person hired who works with me and types out all my emails and work correspondence. We screen-share everyday, my intern opens up my email and I tell him what to type. Rest of the time I record things that need to be typed and store it to send it to him, and because I can’t write a lot and take notes, I record my video meetings and then play-pause them to record my meeting minutes and notes. Takes double the time, but well, who said working with fibromyalgia would be easy. And with some miraculous power that I now have, I have got the memory of a damm elephant. I remember every little detail without noting it down or typing. ‘Monster F’, unknowingly you’ve increased my grey matter.

Working with fibromyalgia is like pulling off a Rohit Shetty stunt, on screen you see the flawless hero being heroic, cars flying on cue etc., but there is so much happening behind the scenes, it pretty much draws the picture of how I deal with fibromyalgia behind the scenes. And when it’s showtime, a the spotlight is shining bright, I bask in that light as though I am just one of them – A NORMAL PERSON, doing my job. And at times doing it better than they do. Take that ‘Monster F ‘, nobody puts baby in the corner.

My normal life is not the typical normal life of a twenty-something-year-old girl. But for better or worse at least at this moment, THIS IS MY NORMAL. Every time I tell somebody about working with fibromyalgia, they are surprised.

GUESS WHAT, I AM SURPRISED TOO! Amazed at what passion and will power can make one do. Mind over body always! This zeal to work, the zeal to use my skills, the zeal to learn more… the zeal to be the best at what one is doing. Sometimes miraculously, it can make you push any sort of boundaries and walls. Someday this zeal to do so much more than life will be a weapon that would actually destroy Monster F. She signs off.

You can read Arushi’s other blog posts here.