Constable Salve Lait Kumar Gets A Nod To Continue As A Cop After Sex Reassignment Surgery

Constable Lalita Salve was in tears when she received the much-awaited letter from Beed superintendent of police, allowing her to continue as a cop after sex reassignment surgery. Salve from Beed district underwent first of the two genital reconstruction surgeries at Mumbai’s state-run St George’s Hospital on Friday.

Salve was admitted to the hospital on Monday, after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave a nod to Salve’s application for a gender correction surgery earlier this month. The surgery was performed by senior plastic surgeon Dr Rajat Kapoor.

Dr Rajat shared details about Salve’s surgery and told The Indian Express, “The first surgery has been performed but Salve would require one more surgery before she is able to become a ‘he’ and that would be performed after six months. The first surgery was successful and Salve looks psychological more strong now.”

“This is not a gender affirmation surgery, as Salve’s genotype is male. We have performed a genital reconstruction surgery. Salve has one testicle, the other one was removed when she was a child. The surgery will give her a new identity of that of a male,” added Dr Kapoor.

Salve after the operation will change the name to Salve Lait Kumar. Confirming, Salve’s uncle Arjun Ujagrea said, “After the surgery, I have started calling Salve Lait Kumar. She has come a long way and we are sure that like the first, the second surgery will also be a success.”