Completely Paralyzed Since She Was 7-Months-Old, This Woman Braved The Odds For Her Dreams

Inspiration can be found anywhere and everywhere. That’s exactly what I chanced upon today as I was scrolling through my Instagram feed. It was the story of a woman in Chennai who, in spite of being completely paralyzed, has proven that all you need is the dedication and confidence to never give up and to be what she is today- a source of motivation.

She was 7 months old when, suffering a polio attack, she got paralyzed except for her left hand. As she grew up, she knew how different she was from others but she adapted to circumstances. Her major support was her parents who were there for her always.

“It’s my parents who’ve made me the person I am – they treated me like a princess. My father used to carry me from place to place, even when I was as old as 20. He once took me up a flight of stairs just so I could sit for an exam – I’ll never forget that. They’ve made me believe that I can do anything!” she recalled.

The real struggle in her life began when she began to search for a job. “You won’t believe the loopholes employers attempt to play with! In fact, even when I did pass a round of interviews at a company, the medical examiner deemed me unfit. So I had an orthopedic doctor challenge the statement and soon after, I was employed….as deserved! I slowly rose up the ladder and became the Associate VP of a bank. I’d finally made it!” she said.

But life was not done testing her, soon she found that one of her lungs was collapsing and she had only a year to live. “For the first time in my life, I was desperate to survive – and why wouldn’t I be? I had so much to lose!” she said. “I tried everything – in the end I was directed to hydrotherapy which, surprise surprise, made everyone think I was crazy. How the hell was I going to handle being in water? Guess what though – not only did I ‘handle’ it, but it also saved my life.”

The struggles she overcame led her to realize that in such trying times all one needs is words of encouragement.

“I began creating awareness among the disabled about exercise and independence. I’ve had my hand in making Paralympic swimmers, changing government regulations, and developing the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India,” she said. “I’ve got to show so many people with missing parts that limbs are overrated, and we’ve actually been whole the entire time. I’m the happiest now – I’ve done everything I wanted to do and so much more. And you know the best part? I didn’t have to get up for it…not even once!”