Complaint Filed Against Singer Papon Under POSCO Act For Kissing A Minor Girl On A Reality Show

A complaint has been filed by a Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan under the POCSO act with National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) against Papon for applying colours on the face and inappropriately kissing her.

ANI on Twitter Delhi: Supreme Court advocate Runa Bhuyan files a complaint against singer Papon for ‘inappropriately kissing a minor girl’ who is a contestant on a reality TV show.

The lawyer in the complaint said, “I am shocked to see the behaviour of the said singer Angarag Papon Mahanta towards a minor girl where he is seen to be applying colours on a minor girl and inappropriately kissing the said girl. On seeing the video, I am seriously concerned regarding the safety and security of minor girls participating in reality shows across India.”

According to Hindustan Times, Partha Gogoi, Papon’s manager, told a local website Guwahati Plus, “The act was not meant to hurt the sentiments of any individual, and that it was not wrong in any manner, which is why they see no reason to pull down the video from the official Facebook page of Papon.”

He added that the girl’s father has also issued a statement requesting media channels to not “drag the issue.”

H/T: Hindustan Times