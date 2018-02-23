Friday, February 23 2018, 04:04:37
Complaint Filed Against Singer Papon Under POSCO Act For Kissing A Minor Girl On A Reality Show

The singer Angarag Papon Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, is one of the mentors on a reality singing show for kids. 

A video has gone viral that shows the singer putting colour on the minor girl during the shoot of Holi celebration on the sets of the show. He then forcibly kissed her on the lips. The girl is one of the contestants on the show that Papon is mentoring. She looks visibly uncomfortable and people immediately find it inappropriate because you can hear a man in the background say, “yeh kya ho raha hai?” 

News18 on Twitter

BREAKING — Complaint filed against noted Bollywood singer @paponmusic under POCSO act with NCPCR for applying colours on the face and inappropriately kissing a minor girl, who he was mentoring for a reality show. The victim is a contestant of a Hindi singing reality show. https://t.co/r5ucOnbK0F

A complaint has been filed by a Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan under the POCSO act with National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) against Papon for applying colours on the face and inappropriately kissing her.

ANI on Twitter

Delhi: Supreme Court advocate Runa Bhuyan files a complaint against singer Papon for ‘inappropriately kissing a minor girl’ who is a contestant on a reality TV show.

The lawyer in the complaint said, I am shocked to see the behaviour of the said singer Angarag Papon Mahanta towards a minor girl where he is seen to be applying colours on a minor girl and inappropriately kissing the said girl. On seeing the video, I am seriously concerned regarding the safety and security of minor girls participating in reality shows across India.”

According to Hindustan Times, Partha Gogoi, Papon’s manager, told a local website Guwahati Plus, “The act was not meant to hurt the sentiments of any individual, and that it was not wrong in any manner, which is why they see no reason to pull down the video from the official Facebook page of Papon.”

He added that the girl’s father has also issued a statement requesting media channels to not “drag the issue.”

H/T: Hindustan Times

