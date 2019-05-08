Complainant In CJI Ranjan Gogoi Sexual Harassment Case Seeks Copy Of Report From Inquiry Committee

Following the SC’s highly controversial decision of giving Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi a clean chit in a sexual harassment case, the complainant- a 35-year-old former junior court assistant, has written to the Inquiry Committee seeking a copy of the report. Underlining that “both parties have a right to receive the report”, she has filed a request under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

In a notice on Monday, the office of the Supreme Court Secretary-General had said that the report has been submitted to the “next senior Judge competent to receive the report” and “a copy to the judge concerned, namely, the Chief Justice of India”. It also stated as it was an in-house procedure, the report “is not liable to be made public”.

But the complainant has said that “if a copy of the report is being given to the CJI directly or indirectly, I am entitled to a copy thereof in any case”. She added that she has the “right to the report, the reasons for the same as well as copies of the depositions of any witnesses, any other person or any other evidence considered by the Committee”.

“While in the first notice received from the committee and in the first hearing, despite repeatedly asking the Committee, I was not given any clarity on whether the present proceedings are in-house proceedings or not. However, the in-house proceeding rules are now being used to deny me and the public a right to the report. The Secretary General’s press note states that a copy of the report will not be made public because of the Supreme Court judgment in Indira Jaising v. Supreme Court of India & Anr. It appears from the press release that even I, the complainant, will not to be provided with a copy of the report,” she said.

“I find it rather strange that the complainant in a case of sexual harassment is not to be provided with a copy of the report which finds her complaint to be without substance and that my complaint has been held by the committee to be this without giving me any reasons for the same,” she added.

“Not providing a copy to the complainant while holding her complaint to be unfounded would be a violation of the principles of natural justice and a complete travesty of justice. It is also respectfully pointed out that the judgment cited was given at a time prior to the Right to Information Act. Even according to the full bench judgment of the Delhi High Court in the assets disclosure case, such a report should be accessible to any citizen under the RTI. The full bench had held that even assets of judges would be accessible under RTI to any citizen,” she explained.

H/T: The Indian Express