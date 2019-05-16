Complainant Against Ranjan Gogoi In Sexual Harassment Case To Appeal To CJI For Her Dismissal From SC

After Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was given a clean chit in the sexual harassment case filed against him by a former SC staff employee, the 35-year-old complainant will be filing an appeal to the CJI himself against her dismissal from the apex court.



The events ensued after she had filed an affidavit detailing charges of sexual harassment against Gogoi, on 19th April last year, where she alleged that the CJI misbehaved with her when she was employed at his home office on 10 and 11 October 2018.

Following this, she was transferred out of the CJI’s home office on 22nd October and was posted at the Centre for Research & Planning. She was again transferred on 16th November, this time to the Admin (Administrative) Material Section. On 17th November, she applied for a casual leave as she had to attend a school function of her daughter. She was advised to come to work after the function but as it was a half-day due to a Saturday and the school function had been delayed, she did not return. But she “kept updating my supervisor regarding the delay at my child’s school and inability to attend work on that day.”

On 19th November she was issued a memorandum which said that she had shown herself liable for action and was served with a suspension order on 27th November.

