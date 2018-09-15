Compared To Hollywood, Hindi Cinema Does Not Empower Women: Freida Pinto

When the #MeToo movement took place in the West, it ended up bringing about quite a revolution. While the movement was successful in breaking the silence of male and female actors in Hollywood on sexual harassment, the same wasn’t the case in Bollywood.

For actor Freida Pinto, who recently worked in Tabrez Noorani’s Love Sonia, it is disappointing that the movement could never take off in Bollywood.

“I refuse to work with someone that I know is a repeat offender. I wish I could do the same here (in India),” Freida said, after acknowledging that the society in the west and the system in Hollywood empowers its actors far more than what Hindi cinema does for its women.

“The whole MeToo movement in the west was possible because there was a lot of support, and a lot of research went into it. We all know who the people are in India. It is the same way everyone knew it was Harvey Weinstein in Hollywood, but someone had the courage, and in this case Ronan Farrow (journalist with The New Yorker) to get deep into his research and get support for these women and support them when that story would come out. You tell me one journalist in India who would do that and put his career on the line,” the actor said.

Even though many Bollywood actors have come forward and shared their own stories of sexual abuse they faced in the film industry, no one has specifically named their abusers. Freida also noted the that the women who first came out with their stories of harassment in Hollywood, as well as Bollywood, were the ones who have already quit working.

“The girls that came out first after the MeToo movement were the girls who had experienced something and were not working already. The girls that are active here came out much later. The known actresses should be grateful and thankful to the ones who had the courage to come out,” she said.

H/T: The Indian Express