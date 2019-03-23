Community Business Launches Guide On Making Companies An Inclusive Space For The LGBTQ+

Recently, Community Business launched its report about how corporate houses can address workplace inequality and make their organization an inclusive and safe space for their LGBTQ employees in India.

The report, titled ‘Renewed Optimism For LGBTQ+ Inclusion’, is an update on the organization’s previous resource guide on the same topic that was released in 2013 and in light of the recent court ruling to strike down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, Community Business has decided to update and re-launch it.

Acceptance of the LGBTQ community is something that our society still struggles with and the same reluctance is the norm in the corporate world as well.

Just 38% of companies have a clearly stated commitment to LGBT+ inclusion in India

Only just over half (52%) provide LGBT+ inclusion diversity training

Less than half (41%) provide specific benefits and/or support to their LGBT+ employees

Only just over half (56%) have an LGBT+ employee network in India

The above mentioned are statistics included in the report that clearly show how far we as a society still have to go and Community Business strives “to work with organizations in India to drive momentum and help companies realize their potential for leading and affecting positive change.”

Before the publication becomes available, they have given a summarized set of recommendations that organizations can adhere to, to embrace LGBTQ+ inclusion. They are:-

STRATEGY & LEADERSHIP

Ensure your organization has a clearly stated business case and strategy for promoting LGBT+ inclusion in India.

Make your leaders accountable for your commitment to LGBT+ inclusion.

POLICIES

Ensure equal opportunity and anti-discrimination policies for India make specific reference to sexual orientation and gender identity and/or expression.

Prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity and/or expression.

Develop policies and procedures in India for handling LGBT+ related bullying and harassment or workplace grievances and complaints.

Communicate these policies widely to your employees in India.

TRAINING

Provide diversity training to all India employees with specific reference to LGBT+ and the context in India.

STRUCTURE

Ensure there is a person, team or working group with responsibility for addressing LGBT+ issues.

Establish and support an LGBT+ network where there is interest.

Identify an executive sponsor.

BENEFITS

Extend benefits to LGBT+ employees and their partners.

Offer LGBT+ specific benefits or support, such as counselling and mentoring.

CORPORATE CULTURE

Communicate your organisation’s commitment to fostering an LGBT+ inclusive workplace.

Develop an ally campaign to engage all employees in your LGBT+ inclusion efforts.

MARKET POSITIONING

Consider how you can promote your brand to the LGBT+ community – especially for recruitment purposes.

MEASUREMENT

Include sexual orientation and gender identity as optional data points to inform your D&I strategy.

COMMUNITY & ADVOCACY

Share leading LGBT+ inclusion practices with other organisations in India.

Support local community efforts towards LGBT+ inclusion.

Advocate for greater LGBT+ inclusion – consider becoming a signatory to UN Standards of Conduct for Businesses.

Living with constant judgment, disapproval and discrimination that the LGBTQ+ population has to deal with isn’t just physically and emotionally taxing, but it also prevents an individual from performing to their capacity.

Recounting his experience in the corporate world to The Economic Times, Balasubramanian, a trans man, says the management is extremely supportive, but that doesn’t stop the teasing and bullying he has to face from elsewhere over his sexual identity.

“I’ve been teased and bullied through school and college, and for the most part of my professional life,” says Balasubramanian, who has been working for nine years. “All this bullying makes connecting with my peers very tough. Something as simple as gaining knowledge becomes hard because people refuse to talk to me and share information.”

Organizations need to recognize the importance of ensuring their employees have an inclusive and accepting environment. This not only makes them feel safe it also increases their productivity in the workplace.

The report is available for download on the Community Business website.

