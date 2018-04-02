Commonwealth Games 2018 Will Be The First Multisport Event To Have 50-50 Medals For Both Men And Women

The 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG) that begins in two days on Gold Coast, Australia is supporting equality with a 50-50 balance of events between men and women. The 21st edition of the games has 133 women’s, 133 men’s, and nine mixed open events.

Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie previewed the game and addressed the historic moment for a multisport event as he announced, “This is the first multisport event ever where there will be the same number of medals for women as for men — it has not happened at the Commonwealth Games before or the Olympic Games.” He added, “So we are going to make history. There are 133 women’s and 133 men’s events, and nine mixed open events, for example, in shooting and lawn bowls. That is why we are very proud of this.“

David Grevemberg, the chief executive of Commonwealth Games Federation, mentioned how gender equality has been on priority for the organization. “This is just the beginning of a major shift. We have come a long way. In the Hamilton 1930 Empire Games (in Canada) we had seven events for women and only 12 percent of the total medals,“ said David.

Speaking of statistics, the 20th edition of CWG in Glasgow saw women compete for the 48.5 percent of the medals.

The growth of inclusivity of women athletes has been commendable and champion cyclist Anna Meares is vouching for it. The Commonwealth and Olympics champion has won gold medals at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 CWG. She said, “From an athlete’s perspective, what I have achieved over 16 years at four Commonwealth Games, women today can do in two. That speaks volumes for the opportunity being given to our female athletes. It is wonderful to be part of this generation and to be part of the change and inclusion.“

CWG has broken another barrier and made way for more women to show their talent.

