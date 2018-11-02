Committee Set Up By Delhi University Recommends Paid Maternity Leave For Ad-Hoc Teachers

Paid maternity leaves have been recommended by a committee, comprising of four principals and seven AC members besides representatives from various departments and set up by Delhi University (DU) for ad-hoc teachers.

“Ad-hoc teachers are appointed for four months. As of now, their situation is so bad, that some of them join work two days after delivery so that they don’t lose their jobs. We have recommended that at any point during the term, if the teacher delivers, for the period after that, she should be given maternity leave with salary,” said Pankaj Garg, a committee member.

Saying that the decision was necessary on “humanitarian grounds”, Hansraj Suman, another committee member, said, “In MNCs and other workplaces too, contractual employees get maternity leave. So why shouldn’t DU have this? Considering this, the decision was taken. During the leave, only guest lecturers can be appointed, and the teacher will rejoin once her leave period is over.”

“This was a necessary step on humanitarian grounds because we have seen umpteen cases in which women teachers have been removed from their jobs post delivery. Many of them are not able to find jobs even 10-15 years after that,” he added.

“There are a huge number of women ad-hoc teachers in the university, and this move will definitely benefit them. Many of them delay their married life or postpone having children because of these restrictions,” said another member, on condition of anonymity.

H/T: The Indian Express

Image used for representation purposes only