Committee Of Senior Judicial And Legal Experts To Probe #MeToo Cases: Maneka Gandhi

Maneka Gandhi, Minister for Women and Child Development, announced on Friday that a committee with senior judicial and legal persons as members will be constituted to look into and resolve cases of sexual harassment under #MeToo in India. The panel will look into the legal and institutional framework for complainants of sexual harassment and advise the ministry on how to strengthen them.

“I believe in all of them. I believe in the pain and trauma behind every single complainant. I am proposing to set up a committee with senior judicial and legal persons as members to look into all issues emanating from the #MeToo campaign,” Gandhi said.

Till now, scores of high-profile men have been outed as sexual harassers with the latest name being the Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar who has been accused by seven women journalists.

H/T: The Indian Express