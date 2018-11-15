Comedian Vasu Primlani On BJP’s Current Renaming Spree Of Places In India

From Allahabad being renamed Prayagraj and Faizabad district to Ayodhya, BJP is literally on a name-changing spree. We are still trying to deduce what useful *eye roll* effect these “important” changes are supposed to have and why the government prefers to devote their attention to this sudden naamkaran trend they have started. But leading stand-up comedian Vasu Primalani feels that BJP government shouldn’t just stop with getting rid of old names of places to “make India great again.” They can do much more.

Vasu Primlani Re-naming places is just a start. There is a lot of work to be done before we can make India great again. Please laugh, like, share and subscribe if step 1 happened for you.

As she rightfully suggests in her satirical video, there are, after all, countless traditions and institutions that are so not a part of our Indian sanskaar, right? So these political leaders should perhaps focus on ditching other things as well, like speaking English, drinking coffee, using cars, planes for their travel to start with. What Vasu suggests is to revert to their roots and instead travel via bullock carts as well as stop their widespread use of social media for reaching the public and instead resort to using pigeons to interact. #Sanskaar, right?