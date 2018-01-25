Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Landlady Asked Him To Move Out Because Of His Political Jokes And Opinions

Stand up comedian Kunal Kamra just took to Facebook with a long and searing post on artistic freedom and how thriving as an artist in a country where the smallest of jokes makes you anti-national is a herculean task.

Kunal is known for his political satires and hence is a problem child in the fraternity owing to the number of controversies he keeps getting embroiled in every now and then. Last year in March when he uploaded a video mocking the so-called anti-nationals, the government, and demonetization among other issues, he was sucked into a huge controversy where the choicest of abuses were flung at him, including death threats.

Through his Facebook he talks about his profession and how “As a comedian having a political opinion comes at a cost”. The long post addressed to “Younger Comedians”, goes about listing everything that Kunal has faced only because he has an opinion and is brave enough to put it forward.

He narrated how having a political opinion has hit him from all the directions possible from his comedy shows being cancelled to his landlady evicting him for all the political attention.

While he posted about his predicament, he wrote, “And while all this going on and you’re particularly suicidal, HDFC will message you asking you if you’ve linked your Aadhar Card.” But he concluded with a note of warning saying, “So CHOOSE wisely about the comedian you want to become.”

Read the entire post here: