Comedian Ali Asgar Shares That He Was Molested While Performing At A Wedding In Delhi

Comedian Ali Asgar played the character of “Dadi’ so well in The Kapil Sharma Show that people now recognize him more as Dadi which was proved yet again when he was in Delhi recently and fans, calling him Dadi, scrambled to get a photo clicked with him. He was in Delhi for the promotion of his upcoming show Kanpur Wale Khuranas, in which he will be playing the female character of Chauthi. It was here that he opened up about his performance where guests molested him.



He shared that he was performing at a wedding in Delhi, where the guests were already drunk. “They were putting their hands on my chest, they were pinching my butt. I was molested. There is a girl in my team, and she managed to save me,” he said. “Did they not realise that I was a man dressed as a woman? And even if they did, I was playing an old lady. Have they no shame?”

H/T: The Quint