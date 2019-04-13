We Have Come A Long Way But Still A Lot Needs To Be Done For Women In Sports: Sania Mirza

Though our country has made progress in encouraging and supporting women in sports but to ensure that the women in sports are at par with the men, India still has to do a lot more, says tennis player Sania Mirza. She says, “Today, we can name at least 10 superstar sportswomen like Saina Nehwal, P V Sindhu, Mary Kom, Dipa Karmakar, Sakshi Malik. We could not do this 10 years ago. So, we have come a long way but still, a lot needs to be done for women in sports.”

At the 35th Annual Session of the FICCI Ladies Organisation held on April 11, Sania said, “As much as we talk about women empowerment and equality I feel we still live in a man’s world to a large extent.”

Giving an example of one such inequality that women deal with, Sania mentioned the differences in the prize money given to men and women, and says, “I have been saying for long that women should be paid equal prize money with men, this discrimination is in all sports worldwide. My question is why we even need to explain that women should have equal prize money with men. I want to reach that day when we don’t need to explain this,” said the 32-year-old who has won six Glam Slam titles in doubles and mixed doubles.”

Sania also mentioned about how motherhood has made her a better person and made her realize the selfless love she’s capable of feeling. She said she’ll feel proud if she has had even a small impact on a single girl’s life.

