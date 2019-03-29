Combining Craft And Conservation, Kerala’s Aparna Is Transforming Discarded Glass Bottles Into Works Of Art

For Aparna S, a resident of Munroe Thuruthu in Kollam, the world of crafts always fascinated her from early childhood. Without any formal training, she surprised her family and friends with her handicrafts and it was during her undergraduate days when she started making terracotta jewellery.

With appreciation received from her teachers, friends and acquaintances from college, she decided to sell her handcrafted products through social media under her brand name, Rudra.

But her passion today has brought her to tackle the problem of waste. A year and a half ago, Aparna noticed glass bottles discarded near the banks of Ashtamudi Kayal, a lake which was quite close to her home when she decided to transform them into art pieces.

“While these were definitely littered around the entire area, I’d noticed that most of these bottles were quite pretty. Whenever I passed this way, I would collect the bottles with the intention of upcycling them creatively. I started with simple drawings and later progressed to art techniques like decoupage as well as calligraphy,” shared 23-year-old Aparna, who now sells these beautifully crafted bottles through Facebook under her venture named ‘Quppi’.

“It was encouraging as I began getting a lot of orders. While I was happy that everyone loved my products, what made me happier was the fact that the areas from where I was picking these discarded bottles were slowly becoming cleaner. My efforts were successful in not only making the lakeside more beautiful but also in inspiring others. Seeing me in action, people across Kollam started collecting discarded bottles and would supply these to me for upcycling. Change was happening through one simple act!”

Driven by the impact that her efforts made in cleaning up the environment, she was encouraged to take her initiative to the next level through community participation.

On March 17, she along with her friends organized a clean-up drive along Link Road near Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus stand in the city. “A lot of people joined us in this initiative, and by the end of it, we managed to collect about a truckload worth of bottles. They helped with not just the collection of the bottles but also cleaning these for my use later,” she shared.

“It is not just glass bottles that lie along the banks of Ashtamudi Kayal, but a plethora of other waste too. So many people are into craft these days and specially upcycling. The way I specialise in glass bottles, I was sure that there would be people who work with materials like plastic and other waste too. We could invite people to fish out for waste and ask them to upcycle these very materials on the spot. That’s how this drive was envisioned.”

At DTPC’s Adventure Park where the activity on World Water Day took place, over 100 people joined Aparna and her friends.

Celebrating success of the event, she said, “We started at 11 am with a pep talk. There were students from engineering and fashion design colleges as well as kids under the Mathrubhumi Seed programme. In addition to that, teachers and authorities from the Health Department as well as school students joined us in our collection drive. By noon, the collection was complete, and we dispersed for lunch. We’d set up a small stall where I’d put kept art supplies that people could use. All of us wrapped up with our upcycled products by 4.30 in the evening.”

Finally, Aparna and her friends set up a stall near the KSRTC bus stand the same evening and managed to sell all the products, which earned them good returns.

“While my initiative was never profit-oriented, the returns from the sales had been really heartening. None of my drives has been powered by any sponsors or corporate backing. I do it purely out of a passion for craft and through that, for our environment,” she added.

Aparna now intends to empower survivors of sexual abuse and human trafficking at the Nirbhaya shelter home in the city by teaching them her upcycled bottle craft. “I used to volunteer there earlier and taught kids to elderly women different craft forms. Engaging them in art and craft is relaxing and rejuvenating for them. Now, I want them to work with them and help them to earn a living out of it.”

H/T: The Better India