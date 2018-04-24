Colour Blocking Is The Fashion Cocktail That Bollywood Celebrities Are Mixing With Perfection
- April 24, 2018
Mix up the tones, pals. Yellow with orange, blush pink with bold candy pink, blue with black, blend the bold and bright colours to create your canvas of perfect summer-ready day and night looks.
Our up-to-date Bollywood ladies go experimental with colours and make the bright summer even brighter. When Kareena Kapoor stepped out to celebrate her mother Babita Kapoor’s birthday, she subtly dazzled the night with her blue and black colour-blocked dress.
While Kapoor chose the subtle art of blocking, Shilpa Shetty mastered the blend and painted her Instagram with bold and bright colours.
Shilpa Shetty: Colour ‘Coat-ed’ Dress
Look-2 Ready for the #osm award😬styled by @mohitrai Outfit- – @nikitamhaisalkar Bracelet – @azotiique @aquamarine_jewellery Earrings – @viangevintage Shoes – @Malonesouliers Makeup – @ajayshelarmakeupartist Hair – @sheetal_f_khan Managed by : @bethetribe #Summery #alwaysglam #colourpop #happy #gratitude #instagood

Shilpa Shetty: Summer Calls For Candy Rush
Ready for a Brand event in Delhi styled by @mohitrai Top – @dolcegabbana at @mytheresa.com Pants – @scotch_official Earrings – @viangevintage Shoes – @charleskeithofficial Makeup by @ajayshelarmakeupartist, Hair by @sheetal_f_khan, Managed by @bethetribe #colours #keepitsimple #classy #bright #instagood #brandevent

Kareena Kapoor: Blending-in Classically
Kareena Kapoor Khan at mother Babita Kapoor birthday bash in Mumbai. Follow @entertainmenthunts #entertainmenthunts #kareenakapoorkhan #kareenakapoor

Diana Penty: One By Four, Please
I have Diwali everyday! Almost 😃 #dianapenty at the airport #airportdiaries

Hina Khan: Zebra Painted Red
@realhinakhan _official for @smilefoundationindia #dadasahebphalkeexcellenceawards2018 #hinakhan

Shweta Bachchan: Block With Accessory
Amazing #shwetabachchan woah her dance has amazed us all. #saudaminikishaadi

How do you plan to block your wardrobe? Share with us in the comments below.
