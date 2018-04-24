Colour Blocking Is The Fashion Cocktail That Bollywood Celebrities Are Mixing With Perfection

Mix up the tones, pals. Yellow with orange, blush pink with bold candy pink, blue with black, blend the bold and bright colours to create your canvas of perfect summer-ready day and night looks.

Our up-to-date Bollywood ladies go experimental with colours and make the bright summer even brighter. When Kareena Kapoor stepped out to celebrate her mother Babita Kapoor’s birthday, she subtly dazzled the night with her blue and black colour-blocked dress.

While Kapoor chose the subtle art of blocking, Shilpa Shetty mastered the blend and painted her Instagram with bold and bright colours.

Shilpa Shetty: Colour ‘Coat-ed’ Dress

Shilpa Shetty: Summer Calls For Candy Rush

Kareena Kapoor: Blending-in Classically

Diana Penty: One By Four, Please

Hina Khan: Zebra Painted Red

Shweta Bachchan: Block With Accessory

How do you plan to block your wardrobe? Share with us in the comments below.