Coke Studio Explorer Releases Its First Song ‘Pareek’ Inspired By Pakistani Folklore

Pakistan’s long-running musical odyssey Coke Studio has been revamped into Coke Studio Explorer for the show’s 11th season and after taking a look at its first episode, we can’t be more thrilled about it.

Coke Studio Explorer transcends the studio that has hitherto been the setup for all the previous seasons and travels across Pakistan exploring its musical roots. Ali Hamza and Zohaib Kazi are leading the latest season after the exit of Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia from the show.

The quest for an “all-female indigenous musical act” takes Hamza and Kazi to Chitral and post some recording sessions with teenagers, Ariana and Amrina, the song Pareek is born.

“The Kalash-based duo of friends, Ariana and Amrina have been exposed to music and folklore as part of their culture and tradition, since birth. Recorded inside a small wooden cabin in freezing temperatures, ‘Pareek’ marks their first commercial collaboration, whilst transporting the listener to the snowcapped mountains of the Bamburet Valley,” says the song info section of the website.

It also narrates the story behind the song- “The age old folk lore is a story of love, persuading the companion to ‘Pareek’, translating to ‘let’s go!” As Ariana and Amrina’s vocals ascend against the rolling percussions, the handclaps and a chorus of their own backing vocals, the electronic instrumentation follows the Kalasha melody. The idea was to infuse large electronic drums to create an urban anthem, giving the song an over powering sense of grandeur.”

Here’s the story of Pareek as shared by Coke Studio:

Story of Pareek, Ariana and Amrina, Coke Studio Explorer 2018 Let’s go behind the scenes as #CokeStudioExplorer brings you the mighty voices of Ariana and Amrina from the mountains of the North. Two of the 4000 indigenous Kalash people, their chants will take over your senses and leave you wanting more. #CokeStudio #Pareek

As for the visuals, I think there are very few things that would calm your soul as much as the snow-clad Bamburet Valley in the song’s video in this scorching summer heat. Here is the full song: