Coach Sonika Bijaria Talks About The Small Haryana Village Where Every Household Has A Woman Football Player

Haryana, the wonderland of vibrant culture, history, and heritage, is infamous for another thing, its sex ratio, which is worse than the state average. But what if I tell you that the state you think of as backward, specially Alakhpura village, has a female football player, that too in every household?

With over 300 women footballers in the village, 11 of them have successfully represented India and the state across age groups in various tournaments and won laurels. Girls from the age of five start playing football.

And heading these marvelous winners is their coach Sonika Bijaria, who is confident that ‘wherever I go, I have the ability to make the team.’ She is currently gearing up the team for another tournament in September, and from her busy schedule, we were lucky to get some time for this engaging conversation.

There must be much excitement about the tournament, tell me how are the preparations going?

Subroto Cup is an International Football Tournament, and though it started for the boys way back in the ‘60s, and for girls, it was just in 2012 that they were allowed to play in the tournament. And for the very first time, our Alakhpura’s Girls Under-17 went to the semifinals, and the next year we played in the finals. Since 2014 we have been winning the cup.

This village in Alakhpura has the least no. of girls compared to that of boys, so what problems do you face when it comes to convincing families to allow girls to join the sport?

The team was formed in 2009 by Gordhan Dass, who was the P.I. teacher at the school and he, as the founder must have faced far deep rooted stigma than I have to in the present. I still face problems like sometimes the families don’t allow their daughters to play, sighting problems like lesser marks in exams. They discourage them from playing saying it compromises their study.

But now that there is the provision of sports scholarships of 3 lakh, 5 lakh by the Haryana Government, it has solved the problem to some extent.

Well, the team players sure sound determined! Tell us more about the members of your team. Any star players?

Like there are girls Ritu, Nisha, and Deepika who are currently playing in Indian Women League in Mumbai. They have even played international games in Malaysia, Bangladesh, Korea, etc. The girls are very determined and hard working, always trying to give their best, in fact, Deepika aced the title of ‘Man of the match’ in the last league in Mumbai.

Oh, my! That is wonderful. So obviously these star performers have a fitness routine of their own?

Well, they are scared of me. (laughs). As the matches have gaps in between, we have a rigorous fitness schedule pre-planned. They practice daily, with exercises to keep up their health. We keep track of their diet to ensure that they are taking proper nutrition.

That sounds very tough. But seeing as it is an all girls team, and a player has to play in the field, no matter what. What are the measures you take to ensure that they are able to give their best even when they are menstruating?

We have a physiotherapist, a lady doctor always ready. We provide them medicines, get them checked on regular basis to make them comfortable enough to play. If a player hails from a very poor family, we provide them with financial help to buy the necessary meds.

And we wish that they continue to win, and make India proud!

First published on Aug 23, 2017.