Coach Of Junior Rifle Team, Suma, Says The Biggest Challenge Is To Gain Juniors’ Trust

Suma Shirur, the high-performance coach of the junior rifle team, is currently in Changwon (South Korea) with Indian juniors at the ISSF World Championships. The shooter discussed the team’s performance, challenges, and the target for Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The pressure and demands as a high-performance coach are huge. Speaking on the same, she told The Hindu, “This is my passion and I thoroughly enjoy the whole process. We have a bunch of very talented kids in India. All they need a little bit of direction, the juniors need counselling, guidance to keep the confidence level up. I have been coaching for 11 years now and was prepared for this.”

Suma said that the improvement we now see in the field is the result of the efforts by the older generation. She stated, “When we started, shooting was nowhere. With our efforts, the levels got higher. We are back into the game as coaches. Youngsters now start off with a higher level of expectations, a higher level of belief, and technical advancement. The confidence level you see today is the work of one whole generation.”

Throwing light on the NRAI junior programme, she said, “The junior programme has been in place for the four-five years, for air rifle, pistol, and shotgun. There is pretty much a system in place. It is the vision of the federation and president and they invested a lot. There is a great shift in the way the federation is engaging past shooters into the game.”

Coaching the next generation came along with a bunch of challenges. Sharing those, she said, “The challenge was to get the whole team into one unit, because youngsters come from different places, had trained under different coaches and had different mindsets. The challenge was to make them trust you.”

“They were more open to accepting your view and inputs into their individual game. My job is to create belief in them. I can proudly say today that we are one team. There are no stars, the whole group thinks together,” she added as she continued, “It seemed a challenge to get the team together into a winning mindset. After eight months of solid work, we could achieve that.”

She concluded with the targets for youngsters for the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, she said, “I would like them to enjoy the sport. As of now, we are not in a hurry and want them to grow with time and with their game. Age is on their side. It does not make sense hurrying them into achieving success.”

H/T: The Hindu