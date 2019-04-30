CMO Of MyGlamm, Malaika Mahtaney Shares The Rules She Follows Religiously At Work

Women today are shattering stereotypes, breaking the glass ceiling, and dismantling patriarchy in all spheres of life. And they truly are carving out their own paths and working hard to be the best they can.

But being the best isn’t easy, it takes an immense amount of conviction and dedication to keep going on even when times are hard. And one such woman, who‘s persisted despite it all is Malaika Mahtaney, CMO of MyGlamm – an online website where buyers can book and get on-demand beauty and wellness services.

Malaika Mahtaney

In a recent interview with iDiva, Malaika shares the rules she follows religiously for work, which are

Approach any problem from a 360 point of view. Maintain a work-life balance. When you’re at work, give it everything you’ve got. But when you’re on vacation, don’t be afraid to switch off. Work smart. Work hard. They’re not mutually exclusive. Don’t make irrational work schedules—where you start early and stay late—the norm. Be proud of the impact of your work on the lives of other people. Let your work ethic be driven by purpose and the pursuit of the greater good. Create an environment without bias, one that is open, collaborative, approachable and most importantly, empowering.

