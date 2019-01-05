CMIE Reports State That 8.8 Million Jobs Lost Belonged To Women In 2018

The year 2018 for India saw a major job crunch, according to reports by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). A staggering 11 million Indians lost their jobs and amongst them women were the worst hit, as 8.8 million lost their jobs.

The reports show an increase in the number of jobs that are diminishing in the country as the total number of employed people in December 2018 fell from a figure of 407.9 million to a 397 million, which happens to be 10.9 million people employed less as compared to a year ago (December 2017).

The in-depth analysis also points out that the number of rural women who lost their jobs was 6.5 million as compared to the urban women who lost only 2.3 million jobs. And what comes as a blow is the fact that urban men as compared to the women force actually gained 5,00,000 jobs while the rural men lost 2.3 million jobs.

“An estimated 9.1 million jobs were lost in rural India while the loss in urban India was 1.8 million jobs. Rural India accounts for two-thirds of India’s population, but it accounted for 84 percent of the job losses,” the report stated.

According to the reports that view the job loss trend from the point of age group, stated that the safest age group who retained their jobs the most remains between 40 to 59 years as compared to the others who are severely hit by job crisis. And the worst hit by the crisis are people who are illiterate, wage labourers, agricultural labourers and small traders who also suffered from the aftermath of demonetization.

“So, the break-down of employment statistics by the various attributes of respondents discussed above tells us that a person who lost the job in 2018 mostly fits a profile like — is a woman, particularly a woman in rural India, is uneducated and is a wage labourer or a farm labourer or is a small-scale trader and is under 40 years or more than 60 years,” says the report.

Further on it also states, “India’s unemployment rate shot up to 7.4 percent in December 2018. This is the highest unemployment rate we’ve seen in 15 months. The rate has increased sharply from the 6.6 percent clocked in November.”

Picture for representational purpose only. Picture Credits: The National

