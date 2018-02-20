Clover Wootton: The Lady Behind Anushka Sharma’s Not-So-Angelic Look In Pari

Very rarely do we see an A-list female actor do something as different as a horror movie in Bollywood, but Anushka Sharma is one of them.

While her home production Phillauri saw Anushka as a friendly ghost Shashi, the trailer of Pari assures us here she plays a scarier ghost named Rukhsana. The screamers and trailer of the movie have been successful in sending shivers down our spine, and one of the factors working well for it is Anushka’s on-point makeup.

The lady behind her scary makeup is British prosthetic and makeup designer Clover Wootton. Wootton has till date worked on movies like Rangoon, Bajirao Mastani, Shivaay, Haider, and Phobia, to name a few, and is currently working on movies Sui Dhaga and Dutt for the characters of Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor respectively.

Talking about the development of Anushka’s character through makeup in the movie Pari, she told Indian Express, “With Rukhsana’s character, we needed to understand that she has been through a lot physically, and that is how her look had to be designed. Her hair quality is bad and damaged, her skin would be pale, dry and dirty. The conditions that she has been living in will have had an effect on her body, but at the same time she needed to look attractive too.”

She added that Anushka’s flawless skin played the major role and she added freckles on her face to give a roughness to her look. Clover said, “I deliberately left some oil on her face. Anushka has naturally very beautiful skin so I did absolutely nothing to it and kept it all raw. The light eyes really suited her and the freckles gave the feel of roughness to her skin and the aura that maybe she is not the same as us. The challenge was to make it believable that she is Rukhsana and not Anushka.”

