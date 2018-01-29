Search ‘Cleopatra’ on Google and what you get is scores of pictures of a woman either partially or completely nude and always portrayed as a symbol of sexual energy. While there is nothing wrong with being a sex icon, Cleopatra’s role in history has been much more than that. And this session on the fourth day of JLF 2018 is the answer itself- Cleopatra: Queen, Lover, Legend.

A long queue of eager audience murmuring in annoyance at missing the session was the sight I was met with as soon as I reached the venue 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Apparently, I wasn’t the only one who was intrigued by the title of the session, wanting to know more about this Queen who was ruling Egypt in an era where the idea of it being a “man’s world” was even more pronounced.

The speaker of the session, Lucy Hughes-Hallett, a cultural historian and biographer, has extensively researched about Cleopatra and had the answer to my one of my multiple questions on her portrayal in history by artists.

“Queen Cleopatra has been predominantly remembered as a tragic lover or a seduction goddess because that is far more appealing for a patriarchal society than accepting her as a bold woman who ruled with a steely confidence and an intellect to envy, Cleopatra will always be the bold and brave woman society couldn’t accept,” said Lucy.

Cleopatra, the Queen of Egypt, the ruler of the East, has been identified by painters and artists of that era and even of times after as unclothed, enjoying the merriments of life or, as shown in the pictures collected by Lucy over the years, on her knees in front of her husband. While the last one is a scenario Lucy totally disagrees with, citing Cleopatra as a woman of dignity, the rest of them only present a distorted fraction of her dynamic personality.

“There were rumours that she used men for sex, where she would give them the offer to have a night with her after which they would be executed. I find that a bit exaggerated but the story of her getting Julius Caesar, who was an infamous womanizer, on her side by sneaking into his heavily guarded castle and offering herself is something I find plausible. She was just a shrewd and clever queen, knowing who wants what to give her the help she needed,” she said.

Well, one doesn’t need history to tell how afraid the society is of a woman exuding raw confidence and how it strives to belittle her contributions. Though Cleopatra is not a human without faults with some things she did being downright cruel like the murder of her own brothers to solidify her reign on the throne, she indeed was a force to be reckoned with. As Lucy stated, the impact she made on the ancient world is mostly overlooked, because the world has this particular obsession when it comes to women as they can only judge them on whether they were beautiful or not.

Hmm, one has to agree that she was certainly bold and possessed great prowess, a talented and resourceful individual of great charm but ruthless when she felt she had to be. But while many figures from history prove to be great sources of inspiration, Cleopatra, with her mercurial personality, to be seen as an ideal for women in the current times is somewhat doubtful, or is it? Well, I decided to ask Lucy to clear the confusion, after all, she knows the Egyptian Queen the best.

“Well, I think she is the perfect role model. Of course, don’t kill your brothers like she did! But yeah, the unbelievable confidence, intellect, valour and that undying determination to excel she possessed was undoubtedly something to take lessons from and hey, if you can, be the relentless energy she was at a time when a woman in power was looked down upon, far worse than she is today,” she answered.