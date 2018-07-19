Classical Vocalist Aruna Sairam To Receive The Sangita Kalanidhi Award

Acclaimed Indian classical vocalist, Aruna Sairam has been chosen for this year’s Sangita Kalanidhi Award, instituted by the Music Academy, Chennai. The Carnatic maestro on the news of receiving the award told The Hindu, “Even though I have won other awards, Sangita Kalanidhi convinces me that I have left an imprint in my chosen field.”

The executive committee of the academy met Aruna on July 15 and unanimously selected her for the award. “With an illustrious career spanning decades, she can be credited with taking the art to a very wide audience, both in India and abroad. She is also known for her collaborative exercise in music with artists of other countries and genres,” said academy president N. Murali.

She will preside over the 92nd annual conference of the Music Academy, which will be held between December 15, 2018, and January 1, 2019. The award will be conferred to her on January 1, 2019, on the day of Sadas.

Aruna in her mega illustrious career has performed at Indian President’s official residence– Rashtrapati Bhavan, at Shakthi Sthal – and the memorials to Indian Prime Ministers, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi at Vir Bhoomi. On the international front, she performed at London’s Royal Albert Hall, invited by BBC Proms, and at New York’s Carnegie Hall, Théâtre de la Ville in Paris.

She has been a recipient of the Padma Shri award and elected as Vice Chairman of the Sangeet Natak Akademi (India’s premier national institution for music and dance) from the Government of India. Considering her success at taking Indian music to the global arena, she is regarded as the Music Ambassador of India.

Music was in Aruna’s roots. She was born in Mumbai in a family with a deep love of music where she initially received vocal training from her mother Rajalakshmi Sethuraman and her father, who hosted many musicians and dancers from northern and southern India in the family home.