Classical Dancer Sonal Mansingh Nominated By President Ram Nath Kovind To The Rajya Sabha

Sonal Mansingh, the renowned Indian classical dancer, has been nominated by President Ram Nath Kovind to the Rajya Sabha along with Former MP Ram Shakal, RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha, and sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra. She has been granted the nomination for her contribution to Indian classical dance.

“It’s not for me to say, it’s for others to assess,” said Mansingh. “I am satisfied with the way my students have shaped up. Of course, one’s struggles continue till the last breath because one wants to improve incessantly.”

“It (the nomination) is a validation of art, culture and Indian tradition,” she added.

Since she was four, Mansingh had been learning Manipuri dance and had begun classes in Bharatnatyam by the time she was seven. With her very first dance performance in 1962, she grabbed the attention of the audiences, making dance forms like Bharatanatyam, and Odissi popular. She gained such fame that people were naming their daughters after her.

Apart from Bharatnatyam and Odissi, she knows other dance forms like Manipuri and Kuchipudi and has used her dance to address social issues. She has choreographed dance ballets, and started The Centre for Indian Classical Dances, in New Delhi, in 1977, in the garage of her rented house.

While her life may seem glamorous to many, it wasn’t without its own ups and downs as her divorce with former diplomat Lalit Mansingh coincided with a near-fatal accident that could have ended her dancing career. But Sonal being Sonal, refused to bow down to the circumstances and rallied on. She left behind the life of comfort of being a diplomat’s wife and started living with friends, sometimes with her musicians. “Uncertainties chose me,” she explained. “There came a point in my life when I was almost homeless. A house could have been given to me, but then I said to myself, ‘It’s about knowing what you want, without making a compromise’.”

It was then that she started learning Odissi from Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra back in 1965.

“I wanted to find myself. I found myself in dance. Perhaps, I was also looking for myself in all my relationships. But after two attempts, I told myself, enough is enough, this is not for me. Maybe my being a dancer made a difference. Compromises change the course of your life, I didn’t want that,” Mansingh said.

“All dancers know their footwork and abhinaya but she had the ability to turn it into magic. On stage, she was like a moving sculpture. The way she bounced back after her accident shows her determination and love for dance,” says Kamal Tewari, former chairperson, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Chandigarh.

Her major choreographic works include ‘Indradhanush’, ‘Dwi Varnaa’ (which fuses Bharatnatyam and Odissi), ‘Manavatta’, and dance dramas such as ‘Sabras’, ‘Devi Durga’, ‘Aatmayan’, ‘Mera Bharat’, ‘Draupati’. In 1992, she was among the youngest dancers to ever receive Padma Bhushan and was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 2003.

