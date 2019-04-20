CJI Ranjan Gogoi Accused Of Sexual Misconduct, Denies Claims By Saying Judiciary Is Under Serious Threat

In a rather flabbergasting turn of events, a former junior court assistant at the Supreme Court accused Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual misconduct. The 35-year-old reached out to 22 judges of court on Friday through an affidavit where she accused Justice Gogoi of making inappropriate sexual advances on her on October 10 and 11, 2018.

The woman wrote in the affidavit, “He hugged me around the waist, and touched me all over my body with his arms and by pressing his body against mine, and did not let go. He told me ‘hold me’, he did not let go of me despite the fact that I froze and tried to get out of his embrace by stiffening and moving my body away.”

The woman further shared that soon after she turned down his lecherous advances she was moved away from Chief justice’s residence office where she was initially posted which was then followed by a termination notice that was handed down to her in December 2018.

She claimed that it didn’t stop just there and soon her family also started facing the brunt of the Chief Justice’s ire. Both her husband and brother-in-law, who are head constables in Delhi Police, soon faced suspension for a case pertaining to a colony dispute which dated way back to 2012 and had already been mutually resolved.

Then in January, the woman was summoned to the Chief Justice’s house where his wife demanded an apology from her and asked her to prostrate on the floor and rub her nose at her feet while doing so. Tired of all that was happening to her family, the woman complied without even knowing what exactly the apology was for.

However, even after the apology the woman and her family constantly faced harassment for one reason or the other. She further shared in the affidavit that she and her husband were detained at the Tilak Marg police station along with her brother-in-law, his wife, and one more relative in March this year. She was accused of cheating and swindling a man of Rs. 50,000.

The woman alleged that she and her family had to face both physical and verbal abuse during their time at the police station and that they were not even provided with any food or water for almost 24 hours. She also submitted video footage of her husband in handcuffs as a part of the affidavit.

A special bench was constituted by the Supreme Court on the ‘independence of the judiciary’ earlier today after the allegations of sexual misconduct against the Chief Justice caught media attention. Consisting of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the bench sat today at 10.30 am in the chief justice’s court where Gogoi refuted all the claims made against him.

Livelaw further reported him saying that he “deem[s] it inappropriate” to respond to these allegations. “I don’t want to stoop so low as to answer these charges,” he said. Insisting that the judiciary was under threat amidst all the allegations, Justice Gogoi said, “Allegations are being hurled against me because I am hearing a sensitive case next week. I will not give in. I have seven months of service left to hear and decide the cases as they have to be done.”

“There are forces that are trying to destabilise the judiciary. There are bigger forces behind these allegations hurled at me,” he further added. He also said that the complainant had a criminal background and that she already has two FIRs registered against her.

By refuting the allegations and further claiming that all the employees of the Supreme Court are treated respectfully by him, Justice Gogoi said, “What troubles me is that after 20 years of service, I have a bank balance of Rs 6 lakh and Rs 40 lakh in PF. When I was a judge I had more. No one can catch me on the money. They have to look for something else.”

H/T: Scroll