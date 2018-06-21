Citizen Scientist Tashi Ghale Tells Tales Of The Elusive Snow Leopard With His Camera

According to WWF India, “The strikingly beautiful snow leopard remains one of the most mysterious cats in the world.” Found on high altitudes, the snow leopard is so elusive that even exact population number for the species are hard to trace. The exquisite animal exhibits a tremendous camouflage and that makes it all the more challenging to document its presence.

Tashi Ghale is a Manang based photographer-turned-field biologist who has taken upon him the task of documenting these elusive cats in their vast alpine territory. This is why he has been recognized as a citizen scientist for his research work in the area.

After almost a decade of field biology work, In 2016 Tashi’s efforts were finally recognized by National Conservation Award from the WWF and he was felicitated for his work to the wildlife contribution.

He recently got into a conversation with Mongabay India, in collaboration with TheThirdPole.net, and shared the details on his infatuation with the snow leopard. Here are extracts from the conversation:

Sharing the details on how it all started, Tashi says, “I was always fascinated with photography and that was my business from the 1990s. This place [the Annapurna Conservation Area] is awesome for photos since it has really beautiful landscapes. In 2005, they [the Snow Leopard Conservancy] came again and trained me on how to install camera traps to help survey the local snow leopard population. I hadn’t even finished with my schooling, but the training provided me with a basic knowledge on snow leopards and what kind of habitat they prefer.”

Thus one thing gave way to the other for Tashi. “In 2006, they sent me few camera traps and I was the one who installed them. Now, my primary focus is on snow leopards. At the beginning, the mission was to take at least one picture of a snow leopard. But when you succeed, your hunger grows to get into next level on your path,” he shares.

Being a field biologist is a rather challenging job but irrespective of that Tashi has persisted well. Talking about the driving force he says, “some people do yoga to rejuvenate themselves, others listen to music, read books or play games but I go to the mountains for such refreshment. The mountains are my yoga. The day you can collect images or videos and then watch on your laptop you feel like you are in heaven.”

He shares an instance, “This March, I brought down the SD card from the mountains and opened the video and found a snow leopard and her cubs playing for three hours on camera. It was wonderful!”

Talking about the relevance of his work Tashi shares, “These observations generate new facts and evidence that also add value to the scientific community. Many people don’t know or believe that snow leopards also eat fruits such as juniper berries or the roots of ephedra plant. When these new things are revealed through pictures and videos from camera traps then it’s easy to communicate how these animals survive and what’s their population status.”

He adds, “When scientists go about digging out new knowledge from these camera trap images, I feel so happy I am able to contribute.”

Sharing the details of the process he says, “We identify places that snow leopards potentially would prefer and install our cameras there. Normally, snow leopards prefer places like ridges, rocky outcrops, and ravines. We also search for physical signs like their markings or scat (faeces) and visit areas where there has been high human-snow leopard conflict.” They take all of this in the account for camera placements.

He continues, “After a few weeks we go back and collect the cameras and smile if the snow leopard had showed up. If not, we wish ourselves better luck next time.”

The process of the installation of the camera trap is a lengthy one. The entire process right from installation to the collection can take even upto months. Thus when the footage captured on the camera is worth it, it indeed is a matter of great joy.

Rare sighting of a snow leopard couple covered by Tashi.

Sharing one of the happiest moments pertaining to his research work Tashi says, “In 2014, I was at 4200 m to install cameras for trapping snow leopards. I took one extra camera trap with me and installed it as well. Later on, when I collected the extra camera I found images of something else.”

He goes on “It turned out to be a Pallas cat that was thought to be extinct in the Himalayas. Long back, in 1776, German naturalist Peter Simon Pallas first found it in Central Asia so it was named after him. There was no Nepali name for Pallas cat so researchers named it Tashi Biralo (Tashi is good luck in Tibetan language and Biralo is a cat in Nepali). I am honoured and lucky to have the cat named after me.”

He then talks about the most heartbreaking part of the job “When you have walked for days and invested weeks planning one installation, you pray for the safety of these devices when you are walking back home. After few weeks when you go to the trap location and you don’t find cameras you feel like you lost the world. It’s so painful. There is no use of these cameras for ordinary people but still, some people steal them, don’t know why.”

He also adds, “Mountains are a hard place to work, given the rough terrain and steep slopes. It demands a lot of commitment and patience.”

Stressing upon the need of protecting the high-mountain wildlife Tashi says, “Even in the high mountains, there is a food chain where all species play key roles. If the [the snow leopard population] is not maintained it is a signal of an ecological imbalance. Future generations should be able to see these beautiful species, so we have to keep them protected.”

The right way of doing it is to work upon our knowledge of them. “If we would like to protect them we need to have a deeper knowledge of their behaviour and the threats they face. This is possible through scientific research. With more knowledge about snow leopards, we have a better understanding of their needs and then we can act accordingly to help them survive,” explains Tashi.

