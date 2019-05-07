Citing Lack Of Evidence, Bengaluru Police Closes Sexual Harassment Case Against Asianet COO Abhinav Khare

Citing a lack of evidence, the Bengaluru police has filed a B report in the case of sexual harassment allegations against Chief Operating Officer of ARG Outlier Asianet News, Abhinav Khare.

Abhinav Khare was accused of sexually harassing Sonam Mahajan in October 2017. Though she had joined as a strategy consultant at Namma Bengaluru Foundation, she had to report to Abhinav Khare whose venture Asianet is also in the same building. Soon, she complained that he was harassing her and wanted to be reassigned to a new team but she was made to go through a lengthy transfer process and endless talks.

Even an ad-hoc committee found the allegations to be true in 2018 and directed Khare to extend a written apology to the complainant. But now, the police, after having interviewed 15 employees of Namma Bengaluru Foundation and Jupiter Capital India Pvt Ltd, says that none of them spoke in the complainant’s favor.

“We interviewed 15 employees who worked with the woman and the accused but not one person’s testimony had anything to back the complainant’s claims. In fact many of them alleged she behaved inappropriately. Some said her performance was not satisfactory and the complaint was vendetta,” the police said.

The police also claims that the complainant had said that she has screenshots of WhatsApp messages and also a few recorded calls as proof but she has not presented any such document till date.

“This is blatantly false. The police contacted me and told me that my husband should give a statement. I informed them that I was not in town and that my husband and I would come down to the station a week later. In between, the police kept sending me messages to appear for questioning. I called DCP Annamalai and he informed me that my husband’s statement is not required and only my statement is needed. Besides, I had told the police that I did not have any screenshots. I don’t know why they are making such claims. The entire investigation is one-sided and I am going to move the court against the B report,” Sonam said. She has also filed a complaint against the Basavanagudi Women’s Police with DCP Annamalai for not conducting the investigation properly.

Calling the complainant an extortionist, Abhinav said, “In the last 18 months she has changed her lie 4 times from “borderline harassment” to “Verbal harassment” to “sexual assault” and now back to “verbal harassment”. Despite 18 months long smear campaign and media trial by her, not a single witness or evidence had corroborated her lies. If I’m a serial offender as she falsely claims, I challenge her openly through your media to produce any “complainant/past victim” against me.”

H/T: The News Minute