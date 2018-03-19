CISF Deploys All-Female Dog Squad After The Opening Of Phase-III Of Delhi Metro

With the expansion of the Delhi Metro, an expansion has also been made to the CISF’s canine squad. The Central Industrial Security Force has inducted an all-female dog squad for the Phase-III of Delhi Metro.

With the addition of eight more sniffer dogs (all female labradors), the CISF dog squad is a 60-member unit now. The squad now consists of 31 labradors, 17 German shepherds, 10 cocker spaniels and two golden retrievers.

A section of the Pink Line of the Delhi Metro was opened to the public on March 14 and the new canine members of the CISF dog squad have been inducted to help with its security. They have been deployed at eight crucial locations so as to provide optimum security coverage.

Constable P.V. Shinde, in an interaction with The Hindu, shared details about the daily routine of dog squad. The CISF dog squad is taught discipline from the very beginning. The dogs start their day at 7’o clock sharp every morning. They are then taken for a walk, which is followed by a physical training session which lasts for an hour. Their meals generally consist of bread, boiled eggs, cod-liver oil, boiled meat, and vegetables. “We take special care of the dogs’ hygiene and their kennels are washed every day. A veterinarian visits them regularly,” stated a dog handler.

Every dog gets one trainer each, who must be trained for at least two months to handle dogs. The security dogs till now were named by senior officials but owing to the fact that the dog handlers get attached to the dogs, they have been given the opportunity to name them this time. Some of the new squad members have been named Nikki, Ruby, Stella, Alice, Maya, and Heena.

A dog handler said, “Though both male and female dogs have similar sniffing ability, female dogs are more attentive to their duty as compared to male dogs, who sometimes get disturbed by other smells in the air.” This explains their addition to the squad.

The service tenure of the new dogs will last for 10 years and, after that, they would be given for adoption through trusted NGOs. An official said, “We do not charge from the NGO. The dogs are like any other servicemen in the force. They are adopted by people through the NGO. We keep records of people who adopt the dogs and we keep visiting them to check if the dog is being treated well or not.”

H/T: The Hindu