Cinema Has Become What Men Want It To Become, Says Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava

The year 2016 saw the release of Lipstick Under My Burkha, a film which gained popularity much before its release as the Central Board of Film Certification decided to ban the film because it showcased sexually liberated women. In a recent interview with Femina, we got insight into what its filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava thinks about the portrayal of women in Indian Cinema and the rise of violence against women in the country.

Excerpts:

On the elements that are important in the portrayal of women

“To not look at them from the outside. It’s important for me to have empathy, to be able to look at them without judgement. My attempt is always to see everything as the characters are seeing it. I feel the moment you do that you start breaking the stereotype. Your point of view becomes more intimate and more sensitive. The cookie-cutter kind of portrayal then disappears.”

On stereotyping women in certain roles as compared to men

“Women are constantly stereotyped. Even if you look at the older Salman Khan films, it was always cool for the guy to play the field until he finds love and then everything falls into place. When it came to female actors, they had to be these pure, virginal girls, or if it’s a maternal character, she was always this sacrificing person. Hopefully, all that’s changing now.

What I’m saying is that we keep putting women in boxes. Cinema has become what men want it to become. The wives are ‘perfect’ and do everything ‘right’, and the sisters are subservient and listen to everything their brothers say. All of this is so convenient to patriarchy. It’s these types of stereotypes that we’ve got used to consuming and accepting. There’s this extreme altruism shown sometimes in female characters, but we need to see the grey shades in them too. They need to be shown as ordinary people who laugh and cry, who aren’t necessarily morally upright; they’re just people with flaws, defeats and various jagged edges.”

On how to address the violence against women in the country

“I’m no expert in numbers and statistics, but I think India as a country has always been awful to its women. Crimes against women aren’t a new thing. They’ve always been happening, they’re just being reported more now. We’ve had a legacy of child marriages and sati, there’s such a stigma attached to being a widow, marital rape is not a crime, there’s rampant female foeticide, widespread sexual harassment especially on the streets. There’s a constant threat to your being. It is deep-rooted in our culture.

We need to address this fact. It’s not about just one incident that has come into the limelight; we have a culture of crimes against women. It’s how little boys are conditioned. It’s in the small acts—if there’s one piece of chicken left, the mother will give it to the boy and not to the girl. Even the terms that we use for girls—paraaya dhan—and the ones we use for rape—izzat loot li—these terms are so wrong! They make it sound like it’s shame on the woman, when in fact the shame lies with the person who has committed the crime. There’s no freedom for women to speak up and defend themselves. The moment you speak up, you’re gagged. I feel like our country needs a huge wake-up call. There are no easy solutions, but it begins with educating children, especially boys. One of the other major reasons for the rampant crimes against women is the low rate of conviction. Culprits are rarely punished. The guy should be so scared that he wouldn’t try to do it the next time. Even the guys who stare, whistle, grab at you, we need to start punishing them to set an example.”

H/T: Femina