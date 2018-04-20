Christine Lagarde Condemns Kathua Rape Case, Urges PM Modi To Pay Attention To Women’s Safety

IMF chief Christine Lagarde on Thursday condemned the Kathua rape case and raised concern on women’s safety in India.

International Monetary Fund chief Lagarde was addressing the reporters at the start of the spring meeting of the international finance organisations when she talked about the Kathua rape case. She called the incident “revolting” and expressed that Indian authorities especially PM Modi should take women’s safety in the country more seriously.

Lagarde said, “What has happened (in India) is just revolting. I would hope that the Indian authorities, starting with Prime Minister Modi, pay more attention because it is needed for the women of India.”

She, however, established that her remarks are a personal stance on the situation and not of IMF as a whole. “By the way this is not an IMF official position. It is my position,” Lagarde said as per a report by PTI News.

Turns out this is not the first time that the IMF chief has urged PM Modi to pay more attention to women’s safety in the country. Incidentally, she had also pointed out to India’s PM how he did not talk about the women of the country sufficiently at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Lagarde shared, “When I was last in Davos after Prime Minister Modi’s speech, I did tell him that he had not mentioned the women of India enough. And it’s not just a question of talking about them.”

The critical comments from the IMF chief come at a time when the government has been receiving some serious flak for its attitude towards the rape cases in the country. At his latest trip to London PM Modi had to face hundreds of protesters who greeted him with placards saying “Modi go home.” It’s high time the government takes some solid action against all the rape cases that have been burning points of discussion in India and abroad and establish a strong example.

H/T: PTI