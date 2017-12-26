Choreographer Diya Naidu Redefines ‘Touch’ Beyond A Gendered Body Through Her Movement Theatre

We sit quietly beside each other; my tiny toes brushing against his heel. Winter has dipped this morning white in mist. I feel him stroke my hair. I put the cup down and press my warm fingertips to my eyes. I look at my hands. They have a history of their own. He takes my hands in his and presses them firmly before it’s time for him to leave. “Stay in touch,” I say as his shadow disappears.

There is something about touch. It is the only sense that does not age with time; only grows deeper and richer with experiences.

I think of my grandma… her wrinkled skin sagging against her bones. She hears and sees little. Doesn’t eat much either. But touch. She remembers touch and responds beautifully to it. Gently caress her hands and she will tell you stories that will tug at your heart.

On my laptop screen, Diya Naidu’s research and experiments on touch wait to be published.

A gorgeous choreographer and contemporary dancer based in Bangalore, Diya has been exploring the nature, sensitivity and the perception of TOUCH with her new piece titled Rorschach Touch.

“Rorschach Touch is an exploration of perception in the context of gendered bodies that goes beyond gendered limitations. It hopes to ask the viewer “How do you see?” The work is intimate and asks you to be present, to sink in, to get carried away and also to look into your own self.”

The last time I watched Diya perform was in 2016 in Bangalore. I chose to walk out of the theatre post her piece, Red Dress A Waali Ladki, because it made me extremely upset and uncomfortable. Would I watch it again? Yes. I hope you do too. To be touched by a performance, not just the joyous, rosy, love touch but the one that pushes you to think, to revolt, to introspect and jolts you out of your cozy corner.



Can you describe touch?

Touch directly accesses the limbic and nervous systems. It contains deep triggers for the emotional and psychological systems and I see it as a way to bypass the interference from mind monkey! So it is in a way the most honest communication medium. The skin is what separates what we call “Us” from all notions of “Other”.

What is even more exciting if we are talking about the human is that because of our mirror neurons, I know what you are feeling or experiencing when someone else touches you. This is why it moves me to see someone else touched in certain ways. And this can be calming, healing, titillating, fear inducing, disgusting and so on, depending on the kind of situation and touch.

This is why touch is also performative.

Rorschach is more a movement theatre-piece. How did you go about directing it? How does one direct touch?

This is much harder than it sounds. We did some pretty intense training of the senses. Work which helped us stay authentic and spontaneous even with outside eyes watching.



The practice involved bringing everyone to an authentic and sensory alive state. I would closely observe their genuine reactions to the tactile situations and compose with these. The tricky part would be for them to keep these first reactions not just physically but in the nerves and emotions too, especially after several rehearsals. For this, I would give a lot of freedom so performers could while keeping the score or phrase intact still play a lot.

Somehow, though RORSCHACH started with ‘gender’ and ‘touch’ it became more about ‘perception’, ‘interpretation’ and ‘states of being.

I would often use their outside-the-rehearsal and unconscious impulses in the work as they were more interesting than the trained professional behaviour.



Does framing a touch (on a stage or camera) change it? Can it stay authentic and honest in front of peering eyes?

This was perhaps the most challenging part. The work tends to go from actively acknowledging the audience to passively keeping them in our consciousness.

Some shows we managed to be very convincing, others we played to the house and though we had people hooting, laughing or crying, we knew it was not what the work was about. So hopefully, we can refine what we have started and go deeper.



Talking of peering eyes, the set design gives a sense of peeking through windows into the intimate lives of people.What is the concept of privacy, according to you?

One of my issues with how Touch is portrayed today in film, media and even life is how it leaves out all the juicy randomness and nuance. It is sort of hyper-real and exaggerated. Aggression, love, sex, shame, violence, etc. have certain stoic representations as if to say they are all separate and water-tight states. I wanted to acknowledge that our interactions are combinations of these and other states and impulses, not clean, photoshopped phenomena.



The lack of subtlety is dangerous because we stop picking up on what is not loudly spelled out. I wanted to also give our viewers an experience of just watching people for close to 80 minutes, touch each other gently and see what this did to them.

What is it that makes the watching eye uncomfortable? What does the watching eye then do? Revolt? Observe? Walk away?

I have discovered that this answer is totally different for different people. And THANK GOD for that!

Where someone sees playfulness, another sees aggression, and a scene that made some laugh, had others crying. Once at our show at a university campus elsewhere in Karnataka, about 50% of a 200 member audience walked out! At one stage most of the faculty got up and left almost together.

I was ready to call my cast backstage and ask them to wrap it up sooner than usual. But then I looked at those who had stayed and saw how engaged and immersed they were and luckily decided to let it go on. This was a very rewarding and humbling show for us. After the show, we had the most scintillating interaction with the audience. They acknowledged the discomfort the teachers felt and said they needed to have more such performances where the rigidity and conservativeness of campus life in India was brought to the test.

Of course, I have to be honest and say that many people still walk out confused and with the feeling that they didn’t “get it”. Something I’m hoping to tackle going forward.

Is Rorschach a test in tolerance?



My fantasy is to do shows for very selective audiences as well as mixed ones like – only people above eighty, all sis-male , all sis-female , all transgender, rural, teenagers and so on.

Maybe someone would fall asleep! Or be offended or even amused. All of these are valid responses for me. I usually don’t know how to respond if everyone likes the work equally. So any response that shows me real engagement is exciting.

How have we arrived at the categorization of touches – the good, bad, the ok-in-public, private?

Of course, there is a huge need to do a touch-education. If only we could make it more holistic, where the agenda was to protect but also to discover the healing associated with touch or the joy and the biological relevance.

Do you think the categorization of touch is the result of social conditioning?

One of the things I kept telling myself during our process was “don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater!” Not to get rid of all the delicious differences between the genders or the exciting ways in which the individual’s lives have etched into their bodies and habits.

I have some strong political and social opinions but I really try in this work to keep that out of the piece. There is no right or wrong in someone’s response or sexuality or orientation. And we try to honour the fact that this response will change from day to day or through different bodies. This is a way of saying it’s just for NOW.

Of course conditioning is a big factor in behaviour, gesture, body language and attitude. We somaticize everything and so the body is sort of the bastion of truth. In some ways it is extremely pure and we are all programmed to pick up inauthenticity.

So we take what the person consists of in the moment. We often do exercises to perform each other’s random responses and habits and all the awkward little behaviours. It’s great fun actually to indiscriminately shine light on all of it in this safe place called rehearsal.

What has your journey into touch, anger, body, and gender been like?

In 2014, I became independent and found that inside the dedicated company dancer was a roaring and raging feminist!



My first work since then has been a lot to do with gender, though I have also delved into other areas.

My devised piece RED DRESS A WAALI LADKI was directed at examining the unique situation of the Indian Urban woman and really aimed at attacking the kind of apathy I saw in Indian Urban men where they distanced themselves from issues of violence against women.

In HANDS AND FACE PROJECT I look at Gender through the lens of cast and class, and Caste and class upon the canvas of gender. Asking the question of “who are we really afraid of AND how has this come to be?



As a feminist I totally think both are relevant, but individually in my journey as an artist and human being, I am longing for a gentler narrative, one that leads to an experience that can create a transformed internal state (if even for a few moments) rather than something that is pedantic and shouting at you about what to think.

As a feminist, I am also interested in the spiritual implication of this word and not just the political. So what that means is we have to speak for all female energy and its manifestation – the female part of the men, the energy of nutrition, agriculture, nurture and creativity on the planet and the expansive undefined part of the human. The search is for balance and yes, in the current climate has to sometimes manifest as a fight or war.

I am entering into a project where I am a performer, where we are coming together to explore “femininity” not just as the dominant sis-woman voice, but also as gay men and trans-women. So it looks like this gender exploration is really calling out to me and I am inspired and excited.



Is all of this dance?

Oh that’s the question isn’t it!

I don’t really care in a sense. We’ve established that it’s a performance. It certainly uses dance and theatre tools and I guess for the purposes of categorization we would have to say, “Movement theatre“.

However I don’t insist on it and nor did we Insist on dance or acting finding their way into it. Yes, I have cast mainly movers and actors who can move but the dream is to have a mixed cast of performers and non-performers … at least for research and see what that brings.

As professional performers sometimes we loose the little things. Our teachers and training iron them out of us. So it’s lovely to do see how non- performers move, respond and behave and we take from this too.

Yes it’s all dance and no it’s not!

As Pina Bausch famously said – “Dance comes from life ” and I’m really really invested in being able to live and portray that reality.

Rorschach Touch

Choreographed by Diya Naidu

Produced by Goethe-Institut Bangalore

Supported by Shoonya – Centre for Art and Somatic Practices

Performed by Ajeesh K Balakrishnan, Akshata Joshi, Asha Ponikiewska, Dayita

Nereyeth, Masoom Parmar, Niranjan Harish, Anishaa Tavag and Priyabrat Panigrahi

Set Asha Ponikiewska and Anishaa Tavag

Production Managers Anishaa Tavag and Masoom Parmar

Created for Gender Bender 2016

Produced by Sandbox Collective and Goethe-Institut Bangalore

Picture Courtesy Shoonya – Centre for Art and Somatic Practices and https://www.facebook.com/georgeseemonphotography/