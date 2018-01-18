Choosing Love Over Breed, This French Artist Adopted A Stray From Mumbai & Took Her To France

Whenever we want to adopt an animal, the first thing that concerns us is their breed – the biggest hurdle in the adoption of stray animals. But 28-year-old French artist Lucie Lefevre gave importance to no such thoughts and brought Rani, a stray dog from the streets of Mumbai, with her to France.

“They are so many animals out there who are deprived of love. Just give them one chance, they’ll transform your life forever. I can proudly say, we’re all pleased together, and it is Rani who makes our life beautiful,” said Lucie, as she remembers how she met Rani.

A traveling artist, Lucie met Rani on the Versova beach nine months ago when she was on a painting assignment with her close friend Karan Talwar, who runs the Harkat art studio in the city. It was a ‘love at first sight,’ as Lucie puts it.

“Words cannot explain our first meeting. Right from the first look, it was magic. It wasn’t just I, was the one who adopted Rani, she adopted me too,” said Lucie.

Rani lived on the street near the studio in Versova and quickly bonded with Lucie. She began to sleep under Lucie’s legs while she painted in the studio’s yard. But soon Lucie had to leave for France and wanted to take Rani with her.

She took the help of Mumbai NGO Animals Matter To Me (AMTM) and went through the administrative process to officially adopt Rani, which turned out a to be a long process, but she finally succeeded in taking her to France.

Rani with Pablo, Lucie’s cat.

“At the beginning, we bought her a little coat because we were worried about the winter in France. But it appeared she didn’t really need it. She had her own sofa in the flat. We are going to the beach for a walk almost every day. She is always with me during the day, coming to my art studio. She loves the sea even if it’s a bit cold for swimming for now. She will enjoy it more this summer!” said Lucie.

An example of remarkable human-animal bonding, it sends out the message that when it comes to adopting a pet one does not need to buy an expensive trophy breed. “Known breeds are preferred over a stray which is a harsh reality. But every dog, no matter what the breed, is always faithful to their master. Lucy spent a good amount of time to bond with Rani. And for them, it was the bond and love they shared that spoke, not Rani’s breed,” said Ganesh Nayak from AMTM.

H/T: The Better India