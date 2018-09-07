Chitra Palekar Hails The SC Verdict On Section 377 Recalling Her Daughter’s Tumultuous Journey

The nation hailed the beginning of a new era yesterday as SC decriminalized homosexuality, asserting that is “irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary.”

Activists, LGBTQIA community, and many people from the art fraternity are welcoming the verdict as a historic move. An apology from the nation was long due to the community which has been hitherto penalised for something as pure as love and the verdict perhaps, to some extent, suffices as one.

Speaking on the verdict Dr. Shalmalee Palekar, a teacher of post-colonial literature at the University of Western Australia said that it is a fantastic verdict. “Decriminalising homosexuality is a crucial step that gives the right to live without fear and harassment,” she said.

The 46-year-old is the daughter of actor Amol Palekar and Chitra Palekar and came out to the world right after completing her graduation from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai.

“Decriminalisation is a crucial step in acknowledging the full humanity, dignity, and equality of the LGBTQIA people and the right to live without fear, violence, and harassment,” she said in an interaction with The Indian Express.

However, she feels that decriminalisation is just the stepping stone for her community’s emancipation and the attitude towards the community won’t change overnight.

She said, “Achieving full legal rights and recognition is the next step. No doubt this will take time, patience and lots more hard work. So, let’s take the time to rejoice and express a heartfelt thank you to all the tireless activists, lawyers, and petitioners, everyone who has been fighting the good fight. Now, the way forward must continue.”

Her mother Chitra Palekar, noted actor, director, and producer is ecstatic. She was one of those parents who had petitioned the court and made it a mission to spread awareness about the LGBTQIA rights.

Chitra coordinated with Humsafar Trust, Rotary Clubs, Maharashtrian Mandals, schoolmates and several organisations to talk about her daughter’s story, the prejudices and why it was important to read down Section 377.

Chitra with daughter Shalmalee

She said, “The verdict and the beautiful language used has brought tears of joy to my eyes. The entire process has been so challenging, especially because of the waiting period. From disappointment to joy, the journey has been a tumultuous one. This morning, too, before the court could announce the judgement, I was tense. But, come what may, the fight has to continue.”

“I still have to read the judgment and have managed to speak a bit to my daughter. What is so heartening is that all the judges have concurred and said that, except for the difference in sexuality, people are the same and should be accepted for what they are,” she added.

Shalmalee’s father, Amol Palekar, the veteran actor, said, “What I feel sad about is that a lot of time has been wasted. The Delhi HC had decriminalised same-sex relationships in 2009 and the SC had reversed that. Today’s ruling is a welcome one. Whether my daughter is a lesbian or not is not the issue at all. I think it is up to all of us — progressive, educated and cultured people — to respect individual freedom so that we can ensure that this judgement moves forward.”

H/T: The Indian Express