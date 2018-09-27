Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s ‘The Palace of Illusions’ To Be Adapted In A Film

In 2008, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s novel The Palace of Illusions was released and received positive reviews for Divakaruni’s feminist reading of Indian lore. It offered her readers a magical lens into the political interplay of gender, castes, birthright, and life in the monarchy. And now her book is all set to be adapted into a film as its rights have been bought by producers NR Pachisia and Dipankar Jojo Chaki.

The novel depicts the Mahabharata from the perspective of Draupadi, the wife of the five Pandava brothers, chronicling her childhood friendship with Krishna, her marriage to the Pandavas, her exile, and her yearning for Karna.

“The Mahabharata, as a story, is powerful and dramatic and most importantly, relevant to our lives both as men and women,” said Divakaruni in a press release.

H/T: Scroll